WATCH: Bishop of Fatima consecrates Leo XIV’s pontificate to the Immaculate Heart of Mary

FATIMA, Portugal (LifeSiteNews) — Bishop José Ornelas Carvalho of Leiria-Fatima has consecrated Pope Leo XIV and his pontificate to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Tuesday morning, on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima, Bishop José Ornelas Carvalho consecrated the newly elected Pope Leo XIV and his pontificate to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, a Marian devotion which has become popular during tumultuous times.

In a video of the consecration, Carvalho, along with clergy and altar servers, can be seen praying before a statue of Our Lady of Fatima during a ceremony to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary spread following the Fatima apparitions to three shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, on the 13th of every month from May to October 1917.

During the apparitions, Our Lady called for prayers and reparations, warning that if her cautions were not heeded, the world would endure even greater sorrows, and Russia would “spread her errors.”

Shortly after, the Second World War broke out and Russia spread the error of communism across the world. In order to restore the world to Christ, Mary requested that Russia be consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Since then, many popes, including Pope Pius XII and Pope John Paul II, have consecrated not only Russia but the whole world to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Now, Pope Leo XIV, who has become pope during a contentious time both in the Catholic Church and world, has had his pontificate consecrated to her Immaculate Heart.

During the first few days of his papacy, Pope Leo XIV has already revealed his devotion to Our Lady. Both his first homily and words from the balcony after his election implore Mary’s intercession.

“Today is the day of Supplication to Our Lady of Pompeii. Our Mother Mary always wants to walk with us, to be close, to help us with her intercession and love,” he prayed.

“So, I would like to pray together with you. Let us pray together for this new mission, for the whole Church, for peace in the world, and let us ask Mary, our mother, for this special grace,” Leo said, ending his address with the Hail Mary.

