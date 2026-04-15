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WATCH: Blasphemy on ‘The View’ as Joy Behar insults Our Lord

Behar falsely stated that Jesus never proclaimed Himself the Messiah. When she was corrected, she maintained it was 'narcissism' to declare oneself the Messiah.
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Joy Behar attends the "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 12, 2025 in New York City.Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

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(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion feminist Joy Behar, a lapsed Catholic, blasphemously suggested that Jesus Christ was a narcissistwhen He declared that He was the Savior of mankind.

During a segment on The View Tuesday, Behar and her fellow panelists were discussing President Donald Trumps decision to share an AI-generated image to social media depicting himself looking like Our Lord.

Co-host Sara Haines expressed worry over the image, stating that Trump is literally pretending to be the coming of Christ.

Sunny Hostin, who previously said opposing woke ideology is un-Christian, chimed in as well, claiming that Trumps supporters have likened him to a savior-like figure.

Behar then joined in on the criticism. Jesus himself did not run around saying, ‘Im the Messiah, Im the Messiah!she erroneously maintained, directly contradicting multiple Bible verses, including Mark 14:62, John 14:6, and John 4:25-26.

Behars more educated co-hosts leapt into action to correct her heretical take.

Thats exactly what Jesus said!exclaimed Haines.

“No, he did not,” Behar shot back. “Jesus was not narcissistic like this guy.

“When you are the Messiah, its not narcissism to say it!” Haines explained.

“Yes, it is,” Behar replied.

LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen admonished Behar in a social media post.

Citing multiple Bible verses, Westen noted that Our Lord repeatedly explained that He was the Savior, especially in Luke 4:18-21 where He said, The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisonersToday this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has also weighed in. In an X post, he cited John 14:6, which says, I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

Following Behars sacrilegious comments, longtime co-host Whoopi Goldberg ended the conversation by saying she is “going to move this along because this is likeits too much for me.

“The Pope has God with him,” she added. “God will take care of this. God will take care of him.

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