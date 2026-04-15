WATCH: Blasphemy on ‘The View’ as Joy Behar suggests Our Lord was a ‘narcissist’

Behar falsely stated that Jesus never proclaimed Himself the Messiah. When she was corrected, she maintained it was 'narcissism' to declare oneself the Messiah.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion feminist Joy Behar, a lapsed Catholic, blasphemously suggested that Jesus Christ was a “narcissist” when He declared that He was the Savior of mankind.

During a segment on The View Tuesday, Behar and her fellow panelists were discussing President Donald Trump’s decision to share an AI-generated image to social media depicting himself looking like Our Lord.

Co-host Sara Haines expressed worry over the image, stating that Trump is “literally pretending to be the coming of Christ.”

Sunny Hostin, who previously said opposing woke ideology is un-Christian, chimed in as well, claiming that Trump’s supporters “have likened him to a savior-like figure.”

Behar then joined in on the criticism. “Jesus himself did not run around saying, ‘I’m the Messiah, I’m the Messiah!’” she erroneously maintained, directly contradicting multiple Bible verses, including Mark 14:62, John 14:6, and John 4:25-26.

Joy Behar claims Jesus never said he was the messiah, gets corrected, then says it’s “narcissistic” for Jesus to call himself that. Never has there been a more blasphemous moment on The View.pic.twitter.com/cfLraGh4tz — Media Research Center (@theMRC) April 14, 2026

Behar’s more educated co-hosts leapt into action to correct her heretical take.

“That’s exactly what Jesus said!” exclaimed Haines.

“No, he did not,” Behar shot back. “Jesus was not narcissistic like this guy.”

“When you are the Messiah, it’s not narcissism to say it!” Haines explained.

“Yes, it is,” Behar replied.

LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen admonished Behar in a social media post.

Citing multiple Bible verses, Westen noted that Our Lord repeatedly explained that He was the Savior, especially in Luke 4:18-21 where He said, “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim freedom for the prisoners … Today this scripture is fulfilled in your hearing.”

BLASPHEMY ON THE VIEW! Joy Behar claims “Jesus did NOT say I’m the Messiah” She needs to read her Bible. pic.twitter.com/JnDcLxDUd1 — John-Henry Westen (@JhWesten) April 15, 2026

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz has also weighed in. In an X post, he cited John 14:6, which says, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” https://t.co/7NYian6CYe — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 15, 2026

Following Behar’s sacrilegious comments, longtime co-host Whoopi Goldberg ended the conversation by saying she is “going to move this along because this is like … it’s too much for me.”

“The Pope has God with him,” she added. “God will take care of this. God will take care of him.”

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