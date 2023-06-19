WATCH: British PM Rishi Sunak mocks transgender ideology in leaked recording

In the widely circulated clip, Sunak points out that Ed Davey, leader of the country’s Liberal Democrats party, 'has been very busy' promoting the idea that gender confused men are in fact women.

(LifeSiteNews) —A recently leaked video captured British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mocking the idea that gender confused men are biological women.

The video was obtained by the pro-LGBT outlet Pink News, which presented it as evidence that Sunak “dehumanizes” cross-dressing men and claimed it exemplifies his “anti-trans stance.”

In the widely circulated clip, Sunak points out that Ed Davey, leader of the country’s Liberal Democrats party, “has been very busy” promoting the idea that gender confused men are in fact women.

“Like me, you were probably seeing that he was busy trying to convince everybody that women clearly had penises,” Sunak said. “You all know I am a big fan of everybody studying maths to 18 [years old], but it turns out that we need to focus on biology to 18.”

Sunak was referring to a recent interview in which Davey told conservative radio host Nick Ferrari that women can “quite clearly” have penises.

Pink News reported that the video, shared by an anonymous source, is from a June 5 meeting of British Conservative Party politicians with an estimated 100 participants. The prime minister’s comments were met with laughter and agreement from a majority of the crowd.

This is not the first time that Sunak has defended the truth about biological sex and rejected radical gender ideology. Earlier this year, he promptly defined a woman when asked by journalist Piers Morgan, saying, “Of course I know what a woman is. An adult human female.” In the same interview, he emphasized the importance of his daughters being raised “in a society where their needs are respected,” including athletics, private spaces, and safety.

However, Sunak’s commitment to certain biological facts does not extend to a robust defense of natural law. In May, the prime minister failed to back comments by a fellow politician who defended the traditional family as “the only possible basis for a safe and successful society.”

