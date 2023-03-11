WATCH: Campaign Life video introduces ‘Stand firm’ as theme for 2023 Canadian March for Life

Canada's 26th National March for Life will be held in Ottawa on May 11, 2023.

(LifeSiteNews) — Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) has announced the theme for this year’s upcoming March for Life: STAND FIRM.

Canada’s 26th National March for Life will be held in Ottawa on May 11, 2023. Its theme was inspired by Ephesians 6:14: “Stand firm therefore, having belted your waist with truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness” [New American Standard Bible].

“The historic overturning of Roe v. Wade announced to the world that life will win if we stand firm,” the launch video states. “If there was ever a time to stand firm for life, that time is now.”

Josie Luetke, CLC’s Director for Education and Advocacy, said in a special presentation to announce the theme that “STAND FIRM” was chosen for this year’s March for Life because it is a fitting reminder of how pro-lifers ought to respond to the times.

“We thought it was a very appropriate theme for the time and place that we’re in,” she said. “With Roe v. Wade having just been overturned, we’re expecting a backlash, and we’ve already seen some of that backlash. So, STAND FIRM is a rallying cry to dig in our heels and brace for impact as we see the push for ‘self-managed abortions’ through chemical means, as we see the attacks on crisis pregnancy centers, as both Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau call for abortion to be considered a right. And, as we mentioned before, euthanasia [is] just exploding across the country.”

“We are prepared for this onslaught,” Luetke continued, “and we are linking arms just to be ready for it.”

The pro-life advocate also said that, following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, pro-lifers might feel a sense of ease following this victory, and thus slack off in their efforts or even make concessions. She said that the theme STAND FIRM will remind pro-lifers “not to cede one inch of ground” in the fight for life from conception to natural death.

“STAND FIRM is also a call to be strong for those who are weak—not to stand on the sidelines, but to defend the vulnerable,” Luetke stated. “’STAND FIRM is also a recognition that with the success of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, there will be a temptation to concede or make compromises to get another bit of this taste for success. So STAND FIRM is a promise not to cede one inch of ground.”

CLC’s website also explains the necessity of such a theme, especially in light of Canada’s current situation surrounding the pro-life debate, saying that “as one head of the beast is cut off, many others rear up in attack.”

“Both President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have mused about enshrining abortion as a “right” in law,” CLC states. “Crisis pregnancy centres have been vandalized. The landscape of this debate is being transformed by “self-managed” abortions committed via chemical means.”

“On the other end of the spectrum, euthanasia is exploding in response to a host of social problems—poverty, a housing shortage, a collapsing health care system,” CLC continued. “Those suffering solely from mental illness will soon become eligible to be killed, too. Infants, “mature minors,” and those making advance requests may become the next victims.”

While the attacks on life in Canadian society intensified, especially following the fall of Roe v. Wade, CLC’s theme is a reminder that although evil abounds, “our Lord is moving.” Speaking to this, Luetke reminded pro-lifers that STAND FIRM is an important theme because not only lives are at stake, but also people’s souls.

“STAND FIRM is also a reminder to put on the armor of God,” Luetke said. “To spiritually fortify ourselves with truth, justice, and faith. To meet the violence of abortion with the Gospel of peace and to recognize we’re not just fighting for lives here, but we’re also fighting for souls.”

