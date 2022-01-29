News

WATCH: Canadian patriots rally around truckers as nationwide protest grows

LifeSite's John-Henry Westen was on the ground with families and truckers, shortly before Canada's trucker convoy entered Ottawa.

(LifeSiteNews) – After two years of some of the harshest lockdowns and restrictions in the world, Canadians are rejecting the COVID restrictions and are now rallying around truckers who are convoying in a massive protest. 

Despite bitter sub-zero temperatures, the truckers convoy was joined by local citizens in Pembroke, Ontario who prayed the Rosary in solidarity and expressed complete support for lifting COVID restrictions. 

LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen joined the protest in Pembroke, Ontario, where he spoke to the families who had gathered in support, many with young children, and some of the truckers themselves.

