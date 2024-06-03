WATCH: Candace Owens reveals what drew her to the Catholic Church

Giving a talk on May 30, Candace Owens opened up about her recent conversion to Catholicism for the first time, explaining that it was her delving into history that first opened her eyes to the truth of the faith.

PHOENIX, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) — In a recent speech, conservative commentator Candace Owens opened up about her recent conversion to the Catholic faith, revealing that her decision to join the Church came about after realizing that all of history has been a battle between the Catholic Church and evil.

During a May 30 Catholics for Catholics conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Owens shared that her conversion journey to Catholicism began with a rejection of the mainstream narrative and a commitment to pursuing truth regardless of persecution.

“It has forever been a holy war that is being waged against goodness,” Owens said.

Owens compared her conversion to Catholicism to the 60-mile Catholic pilgrimage from Paris to the Chartres Cathedral, which she and her husband joined last month shortly after her conversion to the Catholic faith in April.

Despite being arduous, Owens described the Chartres pilgrimage journey as incredibly rewarding, similar to her conversion story.

‘To become a student of history is to become a Catholic’

Early in her life, Owens says she chose to reject the mainstream narrative fed to black Americans, which told her that she must view herself as a “victim” who must align with the Democratic Party.

However, as time went on, Owens realized “there’s something darker happening here,” and began to search for the truth behind what she was seeing.

Her journey to Catholicism began when she met her husband, George Farmer, a Catholic convert. During their marriage, Owens grew curious as to what drove him to the Catholic Church and why he was so dedicated to his faith.

Owens recalled that her husband used to say, “to become a student of history is to become a Catholic.” Owens admits she never understood the meaning of this phrase until later when she herself began to delve into history.

“I never knew what he meant until I started getting interested in what was motivating people,” she said.

Owen’s research eventually led her to the realization that every event in history was part of “the battle between the Catholic Church and the world.” Finally, Owens felt that she was “seeing the big picture.”

“Now you know the truth, what are you going to do with it,” she questioned at the time.

“You’re starting to notice some things,” she recalled. “You’re starting to really wonder about history. You’re starting to realize that really this has always been an attack on the Catholic faith.”

As she continued studying, Owens questioned the stigma surrounding the Catholic faith.

“Who is putting that in my mind? Where is this brainwash coming from?” she questioned.

Through her pursuit of the truth and in search of God, Owens realized that history is a story of “goodness versus evil.”

Pursuing the truth at any cost

Despite her realization that the Catholic faith may be true, Owens revealed she felt tempted to stay in her sphere as a standard conservative Christian but that “it didn’t sit right” with her or her husband.

“I had to pray… because suddenly I understood that my entire career, which I felt like was going into this nice easy spot, was going to be upended because everything else that we were talking about was nonsense,” she said.

“I understood what this meant,” Owens added. “I understood the attacks that I was going to endure for my faith.”

However, Owens revealed that she was grateful for the persecution which she endured because “persecution is the beginning of the Christian faith.”

In November, Owens received what she described as the most aggressive backlash she had ever endured when she wrote “Christ is King” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” she recalled, explaining that her statement was quickly twisted as something “antisemitic” and “hateful.”

“Only a demon reacts like that to truth,” she stated.

Owens’ decision to convert also jeopardized her financial wellbeing and her job as a popular commentator working for the Daily Wire.

Indeed, Daily Wire host Andrew Klavan recently admitted that Owens’ firing from the company in March was the result of her repeated use of the phrase “Christ is King.”

However, Owens remained determined to pursue the truth, regardless of its effects on her career.

“I no longer had this panic about money,” Owens revealed, “because I had decided that it didn’t mean anything if it came at the expense of truth.”

“I had never felt more free and more grateful (…) in my entire life,” she added.

Indeed, while the past few months have been tumultuous for Owens, she recalled telling her husband, “This is going to be amazing (…) because it this what we’re doing now actually matters.”

“One of the most beautiful things about coming into the Catholic Church is that I didn’t come here to be a celebrity,” Owens explained.

“For the first time my celebrity made sense to me because it was a gift,” she revealed. “I finally got to be reduced and really understand what a gift was bestowed upon me.”

“I am grateful to feel so small in this role,” Owens added.

“I will do my best not to let you down and if I do please pray for me and forgive me,” she asked.

