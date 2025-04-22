WATCH: Cardinals Burke, Sarah arrive to Vatican together after Pope Francis’ death

A short video on X shows Cardinals Raymond Burke and Robert Sarah, who are currently able to vote in an upcoming conclave, entering the Vatican side by side after Pope Francis’ death.

VATICAN CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinals Raymond Burke and Robert Sarah arrived to the Vatican together on Tuesday following the death of Pope Francis, according to a video posted to X.

The short video shows the prelates talking and entering the Vatican side by side.

Cardinal Burke and Sarah, both of whom were elevated to the cardinalate by Pope Benedict XVI, previously served as prefect of the Apostolic Signatura, the Vatican’s highest court, and prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, respectively.

Of course they arrive together. Dream team. So glad I got to have a moment with @cardinalrlburke and @Card_R_Sarah this morning before they went into the meeting with the congregation of cardinals. pic.twitter.com/h3PJ2YHZcj — The Catholic Traveler (@MountainButorac) April 22, 2025

The two prominent cardinals, who able to vote in the upcoming conclave, became known for defending the Catholic faith against Pope Francis’ many heterodox documents and initiatives. Cardinal Sarah condemned Francis’ document Fiducia Supplicans, which endorsed homosexual “blessings,” for proclaiming “heresy.”

Cardinal Burke has similarly spoken out against homosexual “blessings,” as well as Francis’ support for allowing adulterers to receive Holy Communion, his approval of homosexual civil unions, and other heterodox statements of the late Jesuit pontiff.

Both cardinals also raised concerns about the Synod on Synodality and defended the Traditional Latin Mass against Pope Francis’ heavy restrictions on the ancient rite.

Francis’ funeral is scheduled for Saturday. A conclave typically happens 15-20 days after a pope’s death.

