WATCH: Catholic college basketball player makes Sign of the Cross, kisses Bible before game

Grand Canyon University basketball player Duke Brennan went viral for making the Sign of the Cross and kissing his Bible before a game, inspiring widespread celebration of faith in sports alongside teammate Tyon Grant-Foster.

(LifeSiteNews) — College basketball player Duke Brennan has gone viral for making the Sign of the Cross before his game.

On March 15, Grand Canyon University basketball player Duke Brennan was videoed making the Sign of the Cross and kissing his Bible before his team faced Utah Valley in a tournament championship game.

“Note Duke Brennan’s sign of the cross! The Bible is used by Catholics too!!! Where two or three are gathered … Tyon Grant-Foster – good on you!” LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen posted on X.

The video shows Brennan making the Sign of the Cross and kissing his Bible. His teammate, Tyon Grant-Foster, leans in to join in the prayer.

The video has been widely shared on social media with many celebrating the return of Christianity to the sports industry.

“NCAA BASKETBALL IS JUST DIFFERENT THIS YEAR,” one user wrote on X.

“GCU is the fastest growing Christian University in the country and the team is filled with Bible believing Christians unashamed of their faith,” he continued.

Brennan’s prayer is part of a growing trend that has seen athletes praying before and after games and attributing their victories to Jesus.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, Ohio State quarterback Will Howard recently credited Our Lord after beating previously undefeated Oregon to head to the national semi-final against Texas.

“First and foremost, I’ve got to thank my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for giving me this opportunity to be on this stage and here, in the Rose Bowl. A younger me would be in awe right now.”

In January, following his team’s national quarterfinal loss to Penn State, Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein gave glory to God while also thanking his coach Spencer Danielson during a press conference.

“First I want to start off and say all of glory to Jesus Christ. He’s the true Champion … the only true God. He died and rose from the dead three days later. That’s the champion that I serve,” he said.

Similarly, two Texas Longhorns players and their head coach spent their playoff press conference talking about Jesus and their relationships with Our Lord, revealing that there has been a “domino effect” of conversions on the team.

“It’s just been super cool to see the amount of guys that have really let God come into their heart,” Texas Longhorns college football quarterback Quinn Ewers shared.

“It’s kind of like a domino effect in the locker room,” he explained. “I think more guys are starting to come to Bible study, come to chapel, whatever it is, and just to see that, and I think that’s what grows us closer, as well just the amount of guys that are putting their faith in the Lord.”

