WATCH: Catholic humanitarian exposes the genocide Israel doesn’t want you to see

In an interview with John-Henry Westen, Jason Jones discussed the starvation and cruel treatment of Christians and others in Gaza, Trump's statements in support of aid, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen recently interviewed Jason Jones, founder of the Vulnerable People Project (VPP), from Rome. They discussed the starvation and cruel treatment of Christians and others in Gaza, the media attention his cause has received in Rome, Trump’s statements in support of aid to the people of Gaza, and more.

Westen opened the interview by asking Jones what he was doing in Rome. Jones emphasized that he was trying to draw attention to the tens of millions of dollars’ worth of food trucks that currently have food rotting in them while the people in Gaza starve.

Israel is starving the vulnerable in Gaza

“Israel won’t let the food in, [and] the people of Gaza are starving. There are trucks, as far as the eye can see, lined up. Now they’re trying to get the food back into warehouses and preserves,” Jones said.

“The food is rotting,” he added. “And the people are starving,” Westen jumped in.

“They’ve been living on very low calories, less than 600 calories a day, which is starvation,” Jones added.

Trump’s comments about the ‘good people of Gaza’

Westen asked Jones about what he finds encouraging about Trump’s recent moves to get aid into Gaza. Jones highlighted how Trump recently came out and said that the”good people of Gaza” need food and medicine.

“[Trump’s] been very clear. … He called them the ‘good people of Gaza.’ He said the good people of Gaza are starving. The good people of Gaza need medicine,” he said.

Jones further stressed how the people of Gaza, especially Christians in the region, are gravely suffering because of this war.

“Remember there’s two million people, [and Israel’s] bombed every hospital. If you have diabetes, if you have cancer, if your child has cancer [you don’t have access to medicine],” he said. “Diabetes is very serious, we’ve seen this in Ukraine … when Russia immediately began the invasion, that people were dying, children were dying, simply because they couldn’t get insulin.”

“So many of the Christians I know have died because they just simply didn’t have access to basic medicine.”

To hear more from Jason Jones, watch the full interview.

