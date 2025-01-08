WATCH: Catholic NFL coach praises God, leads team in Our Father after victory

While wearing a ‘How Great Is our God’ shirt, coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens declared, ‘everything was going to be for one another and for a greater glory … to God be the glory – whatever we accomplish this year.’

(LifeSiteNews) — The Catholic head coach of the Baltimore Ravens led his team in the Our Father prayer after beating rival the Cleveland Browns this past weekend.

God is on the move in so many ways and in so many industries across the world. The Baltimore Ravens and Coach John Harbaugh say the Lord’s Prayer after last week’s win against the Browns. Amazing to see 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QnnwIBG40k — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 7, 2025

John Harbaugh led his team to a 12-5 record this year, capturing the AFC North division along the way. Hired as the franchise’s head coach in 2008, Harbaugh won Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 against his brother Jim Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers team.

Not only did John buck political correctness in the locker room this Sunday, he did so during the post-game press conference as well.

While wearing a “How Great Is our God” shirt, Harbaugh declared, “everything was going to be for one another and for a greater glory … to God be the glory – whatever we accomplish this year.”

As his team advances to the National Football League playoffs, the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh, a Catholic, addressed reporters, wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “How Great is our God.” Video: Baltimore Ravens pic.twitter.com/nrqHub1XkX — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) January 8, 2025

Harbaugh has been unafraid to express his faith in public as a head coach. Last year, after reaching the AFC Championship game, he read 1 Chronicles 29:11 to the media.

“Greatness, power, glory, victory, and honor belong to You. Because everything in heaven and on earth belongs to You. The kingdom belongs to You, Lord. You are the head and ruler over everything,” he said.

Harbaugh’s willingness to give praise to God is a trend that has caught on at the college level as well.

As reported by LifeSite, players for Notre Dame, Ohio State, Boise State, Texas, as well as other prominent schools have all mentioned the Name of Our Lord during media appearances after their playoff games, win or lose.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here. We wouldn’t be here,” Riley Leonard, the quarterback for the Fighting Irish, told an ESPN reporter last week.

Ahmed Hassanein from Boise likewise said, “I want to start off and say all of glory to Jesus Christ. He’s the true champion.”

Boise State football player Ahmed Hassanein breaks down in TEARS as he thanks Coach Spencer Danielson for leading him to Christ. “Coach D you changed my life, I didn’t know God until I got to Boise State.” Glory be to God. pic.twitter.com/MyBhJ47mAw — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) January 2, 2025

Harbaugh, 62, is a lifelong Catholic. He has hired a chaplain to tend to the spiritual needs of his players and previously has ensured they are able to attend Mass.

The Ravens secured the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs this year. They will square off against the 10-7 Steelers Saturday night. The long-suffering Detroit Lions, who have not won a league championship since the 1950s, are the odds on favorites to take home the Lombardi Trophy. They will play the winner of the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams in two weeks.

