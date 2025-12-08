News

WATCH: Catholic quarterback gives ‘all the glory to God’ after winning Big Ten championship

'Fernando Mendoza backs up his talk on TV by giving glory to God at Sunday Mass,’ his Indiana University pastor explained. 'He prays the Rosary every Friday, listens to online Mass before games, and avoids hype music to stay grounded.'
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 06: Fernando Mendoza #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 13-10 in the 2025 Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 06, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

(LifeSiteNews) — In an incredibly moving, emotional postgame interview, Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza gave “all glory to God” after his team defeated Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night in Indianapolis, giving the Hoosiers their first Big Ten title in 80 years. 

“It’s all so beautiful!” exclaimed the guileless Mendoza, his voice breaking, his eyes welling with tears. “I wanna give all the glory to God!” he shouted.

“We were never supposed to be in this position, but by the glory of God, the great coaches, great teammates, everyone we have around us, we were able to pull this off,” he declared. 

“Who ever thought the Hoosiers would be here?” he asked, looking straight into the TV camera. “But now the Hoosiers are flippin’ champs!

“We are brothers, we know how to stick together and we’re the toughest glue ever,” he said.

“While some may call Mendoza’s on-field interview corny, it was as authentic as it gets, as he immediately thanked God and let the emotions flow,” Outkick’s Mark Harris wrote.

“The voice crack, the tears in his eyes, and the use of the word ‘flippin’ on national television. It simply does not get any better than that,” Harris noted. “Mendoza is not changing his personality for one second while helping turn Indiana into the No. 1 college football team in America and trusting in his faith and the support system around him is legitimately beautiful stuff.”

“Fernando Mendoza backs up his talk on TV by giving glory to God at Sunday Mass,” explained Fr. Patrick Hyde, a chaplain at Indiana University, after a Hoosier win in November.

“I have wrestled with sharing this because he shows up out of love for God, not human praise,” the Catholic quarterback’s school pastor said. “I share because I hope his witness inspires others to go to Mass.”

“Mendoza’s spirituality is woven into everything. He prays the Rosary every Friday, listens to online Mass before games, and avoids hype music to stay grounded,” according to his Heisman.com biography.  

In another video, after the big win over Ohio State, Mendoza found and hugged his parents. His wheelchair-bound Mom, Elsa, lives with MS (Multiple Sclerosis) and is a source of great motivation for her football son.  

“My mom has a fight against multiple sclerosis, and my mom is my light, my inspiration, my everything,” Mendoza said. 

I probably talk to her about five times a day. And she’s the only reason that I’ve actually gone this far in my football journey. To see her optimistic and positive approach with all that she’s battling has given me no excuse for any complacency throughout my life. Whether it’s academics or football, or just being a good character and a good person.

After Saturday’s win, Mendoza will likely be the first Heisman Trophy winner to play for the Hoosiers. The winner of college football’s most prestigious award will be announced Saturday night.

