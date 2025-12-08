WATCH: Catholic quarterback gives ‘all the glory to God’ after winning Big Ten championship

'Fernando Mendoza backs up his talk on TV by giving glory to God at Sunday Mass,’ his Indiana University pastor explained. 'He prays the Rosary every Friday, listens to online Mass before games, and avoids hype music to stay grounded.'

(LifeSiteNews) — In an incredibly moving, emotional postgame interview, Indiana University quarterback Fernando Mendoza gave “all glory to God” after his team defeated Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night in Indianapolis, giving the Hoosiers their first Big Ten title in 80 years.

“It’s all so beautiful!” exclaimed the guileless Mendoza, his voice breaking, his eyes welling with tears. “I wanna give all the glory to God!” he shouted.

“We were never supposed to be in this position, but by the glory of God, the great coaches, great teammates, everyone we have around us, we were able to pull this off,” he declared.

“Who ever thought the Hoosiers would be here?” he asked, looking straight into the TV camera. “But now the Hoosiers are flippin’ champs!

“We are brothers, we know how to stick together and we’re the toughest glue ever,” he said.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Indiana superstar QB Fernando Mendoza’s post-game interview has gone viral 😭😭 One of the greatest interviews you will ever see.pic.twitter.com/1Gcp3AE7XU — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 7, 2025

“While some may call Mendoza’s on-field interview corny, it was as authentic as it gets, as he immediately thanked God and let the emotions flow,” Outkick’s Mark Harris wrote.

“The voice crack, the tears in his eyes, and the use of the word ‘flippin’ on national television. It simply does not get any better than that,” Harris noted. “Mendoza is not changing his personality for one second while helping turn Indiana into the No. 1 college football team in America and trusting in his faith and the support system around him is legitimately beautiful stuff.”

“Fernando Mendoza backs up his talk on TV by giving glory to God at Sunday Mass,” explained Fr. Patrick Hyde, a chaplain at Indiana University, after a Hoosier win in November.

“I have wrestled with sharing this because he shows up out of love for God, not human praise,” the Catholic quarterback’s school pastor said. “I share because I hope his witness inspires others to go to Mass.”

Fernando Mendoza backs up his talk on TV by giving glory to God at Sunday Mass. I have wrestled with sharing this because he shows up out of love for God, not human praise. But I share because i hope his witness inspires others to go to Mass. pic.twitter.com/un9KlBwv5x — Fr. Patrick Hyde, OP (@frpatrickop) November 10, 2025

“Mendoza’s spirituality is woven into everything. He prays the Rosary every Friday, listens to online Mass before games, and avoids hype music to stay grounded,” according to his Heisman.com biography.

In another video, after the big win over Ohio State, Mendoza found and hugged his parents. His wheelchair-bound Mom, Elsa, lives with MS (Multiple Sclerosis) and is a source of great motivation for her football son.

“My mom has a fight against multiple sclerosis, and my mom is my light, my inspiration, my everything,” Mendoza said.

I probably talk to her about five times a day. And she’s the only reason that I’ve actually gone this far in my football journey. To see her optimistic and positive approach with all that she’s battling has given me no excuse for any complacency throughout my life. Whether it’s academics or football, or just being a good character and a good person.

The moment @IndianaFootball QB Fernando Mendoza found his family following tonight’s game. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/sic1Fe7OjO — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) December 7, 2025

After Saturday’s win, Mendoza will likely be the first Heisman Trophy winner to play for the Hoosiers. The winner of college football’s most prestigious award will be announced Saturday night.

Share











