WATCH: Catholic school trustees flee board meeting after parents question anti-Christian tweets

(LifeSiteNews) — Trustees for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board (WCDSB) in Ontario walked out of their scheduled meeting Monday night after a group of concerned citizens showed up to challenge one of the trustee’s “racist, anti-Christian” social media posts.
In the now-viral video posted to Twitter by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), Rebel News reporter David Menzies can be seen asking WCDSB chair Tracey Weiler about tweets made by one of the other board trustees, Wendy Ashby, in which she called “white Christian” males the “most dangerous creature on the planet.”
Waterloo Catholic School Trustees walked out of a board meeting tonight after being challenged about the racist, anti-Christian tweets by woke Trustee Wendy Ashby.
Standing up to ask a question in front of the board, Menzies read aloud Ashby’s remarks vilifying white Christian males, and asked, “Does this board condemn or approve this statement?”
During both the preamble to Menzies’ question and the question itself, Weiler can be heard shouting “point of order” and attempting to stop Menzies from talking. After he asks the question, that same trustee warns Menzies that “such behavior would result in your removal from this proceeding should it continue, please sit down sir.”
Menzies replied by saying he would have asked Ashby the question herself, but because she is “sitting this one out,” he has no choice but to ask the board about her conduct.
The son of pastor Artur Pawlowski could be facing massive fines and jail time after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library over the weekend.
Nathaniel Pawlowski was detained and ticketed on Saturday by Calgary Police Service (CPS) because he was preaching too “close” to the drag event, in an apparent violation of a new and oppressive bylaw.
Pawlowski said that he was outside the event to “preach, read the Bible and just speak.”
Video of the incident shows Pawlowski along with his friend Deklan Friesen speaking to a crowd outside the library.
Calgary City Council last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Mayor Jyoti Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw.
Please tell Mayor Gondek that the bylaw violating Charter freedoms is both unjust and absurd
The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings are barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.
Top constitutional lawyer John Carpay recently blasted Calgary City Council for going to “war” against Canadians’ freedoms by using bylaws to target people’s ability to protest events at public facilities, including drag queen performance directed at children.
In an opinion piece published on March 17 in the Western Standard, Carpay said “freedom of expression is meaningless if citizens are only allowed to say what’s approved by the government, or if expression is banished from public spaces.”
Pawlowski noted that his ticket has no penalty listed yet, as police must “review the evidence on me and that they will be stopping by my home to issue charges.”
His ticket does have a mandatory court appearance date. Each charge under Calgary’s bylaw carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000 and up to a year in jail.
Pawlowski had asked the police officers if they would also be enforcing “the same law on to the other side with the Antifa protesters”, but nobody was served a ticket except for he and Friesen.
In June 2022, Calgary City Council, under its left-leaning Mayor Jyoti Gondek, amended the city’s bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.”
In February, Gondek vowed to use the bylaw to go after drag queen story hour protesters after some of the events were postponed by pro-family objectors.
In early March, fulfilling her promise, Calgary City Council then passed the bylaw that banned protesting against drag queen story hours or any other “LGBTQ” events held at public facilities.
Carpay noted that while there are limits to free speech, “Canadians have every right to express their views in public places, regardless of the content of the expression.”
He also wrote how a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision in R. v. Zundel “explained all communications which convey or attempt to convey meaning are protected by the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms], unless the physical form by which the communication is made (for example, a violent act) excludes protection.”
“The purpose of the Charter’s free expression guarantee is to promote truth, self-fulfillment, and political and social participation. That purpose extends to the protection of minority beliefs which the majority regards as wrong or false,” wrote Carpay.
According to Carpay, Gondek seems to “believe it is wrong or false to oppose drag queen story readings in public libraries.”
“She is entitled to express her views, but not to impose her views on others by effectively banning peaceful public protests through a so-called ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw,” noted Carpay.
There exists a “freedom of expression” which includes the “right” to choose “high-visibility locations to hold up signs or banners, sing or chant, hand out literature, gather signatures on a petition, and have a speaker get up on her soapbox,” continued the lawyer.
“Protests are often held at the locations where injustices (or perceived injustices) are actually occurring,” he added.
Christian pastor Derek Reimer was jailed and charged in early March for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library in Calgary.
Carpay wrote that the city council’s use of “coercive power to relegate peaceful protesters to obscure locations where they cannot be seen or heard,” amounts to “crushing a fundamental Charter freedom on which our democracy depends.”
“The point of protests is to be seen and heard,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that being forced to stand 100 meters away from high-visibility and high-traffic areas “reduces freedom of expression to near irrelevance.”
“Protecting entrances from obstruction is already taken care of by the Criminal Code, and does not require a bylaw that imposes up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail for peacefully protesting less than the length of four swimming pools away from an entrance,” charged Carpay.
According to Carpay, the Charter’s protection for free speech applies to those at the receiving end of a person speaking out.
“Potential listeners who have the right to hear diverse points of view, and to decide for themselves what is true and false rather than having Mayor Gondek decide on their behalf,” said Carpay.
“Calgary’s ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw violates the rights of all Calgarians, speakers and listeners, and attacks diversity of thought and belief.”
Carpay noted that “repressive regimes always take great pains to ensure their subjects are kept ‘safe’ from ideas which the regime believes to be wrong or false.”
“In the past – and still today – those living in communist North Korea, national socialist Germany, theocratic Iran, Putin’s Russia, communist China and many other places have been kept very safe from ideas that the regime dislikes,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that in a “free society,” there is no way everyone can be “safe” from hearing one’s opposing views.
“The ‘safety’ which woke activists on Calgary City Council are promising is attractive to those who support children being exposed to drag queens at public libraries,” wrote Carpay.
“But beware of the erosion of freedom, because the demons of censorship cannot be controlled after their release.”
In addition to Carpay, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also objected to the new bylaw, and has vowed to commence a legal challenge against the “unconstitutional” policy.
Once again Weiler tells Menzies to “sit down,” to which Menzies again asks, “Do you approve or condemn this racist, sexist, anti-Christian statement?”
After the strongly-worded question was fielded, the sizable crowd of locals present erupted with cheers and applause, with Menzies gesturing towards them as a way of showing the board that the public is interested in hearing a reply to his question.
As the applause and cheers continued, video footage shows the board members gathering their belongings and leaving the room.
The video, which at time of publication has been viewed more than 200,000 times, garnered a massive reaction online, with many people chiming in to share their thoughts.
One woman on Twitter asked, “Wait so this woman is on a religious school board? How, if she’s clearly showing disdain for it?”
To which CLC replied, “It sure does seem like she has infiltrated the Catholic board so as to undermine it from within, doesn’t it?”
Another Twitter user also jumped to give his thoughts, praising Menzies and everyone else who showed up in support:
Monday night’s pro-family turnout in protest of Ashby’s tweets was just one aspect of a larger push by CLC to have the trustee ousted from her position.
CLC previously launched an online petition breaking down Ashby’s remarks and demanding her firing, and has urged all those concerned to sign.
Last week, CLC also encouraged its pro-family base to “put pressure on the individual WCDSB trustees to censure Ashby over her anti-Christian hate mongering,” including in the suggestion a list of all the elected trustees and their contact information.
