WATCH: Catholics ‘cannot vote for Biden,’ warns California priest

LAKE TAHOE, California, November 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A Catholic priest in California issued an urgent last-minute warning that Catholics cannot vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in today’s national election.

“It is the mission of the Catholic Church to pass moral judgments on matters related to politics, whenever the fundamental rights of men require,” says Fr. Francis Stevenson of Corpus Christi Parish in Lake Tahoe in a short 42-second video.

“The Democratic Party and Joe Biden have brought shame and horror to this nation. They have legalized the murder of innocent babies during birth,” he adds. “We are outraged. Catholics must uphold human rights, avoid sin and cannot vote for abortion candidates, cannot vote for Biden.”

Stevenson, whose parish is in the Diocese of Sacramento, is one of more than a dozen cardinals, bishops, and priests who have spoken out strongly against Biden and his running mate, California senator Kamala Harris, both of whom are endorsed by abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

Some Catholic clerics have also warned against voting for the Democratic Party ticket of Biden and Harris not only because of their unfettered support for abortion, but also because of their positions on marriage and religious liberty.

California, the most populous state, has 53 representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives and two senators, and therefore has 55 of the 270 Electoral College votes. The Golden State is notorious as a solidly Democratic Party state.

Although Catholic prelates do not officially endorse a candidate for the November 3 national election, they are able to form the consciences of the faithful by highlighting the most important issues and moral principles to consider while casting their vote.

American prelates who have warned Catholics against voting for the Biden-Harris ticket are Cardinal Raymond Cardinal Burke, Bishop Thomas Paprocki (Springfield, Illinois); Bishop Thomas Daly (Spokane, Washington); Bishop Richard Sticka (Knoxville, Tennessee); Bishop Joseph Strickland (Tyler, Texas); Bishop Thomas Tobin (Providence, Rhode Island); as well as German Cardinal Gerhard Müller and Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, the former nuncio to the United States.

Moreover, Fr. James Altman of Lacrosse, Wisconsin, rose to fame with his viral video, “You cannot be Catholic & a Democrat. Period.”

Other priests who have voiced similar warnings include Fr. Kevin M. Cusick, rescue priest Fr. Stephen Imbarrato, Fr. Frank Pavone of Priest for Life, Fr. Michael Orsi and Fr. Edward Meeks.

