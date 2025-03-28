WATCH: Catholics launch massive spiritual counterattack against Kansas ‘black mass’

John-Henry Westen interviewed two conservative activists about the hundreds of Catholic faithful who prayerfully protested outside the Kansas State Capitol against a satanic 'black mass.'

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen interviewed Tradition, Family, and Property’s (TFP) district organizer Francis Slobodnik on the satanic “black mass” allowed to take place on the state capitol grounds, as well as TFP’s Michael Drake, who was on the ground with hundreds of faithful in protest against this tremendous sacrilege.

Satanism is not a religion and doesn’t have the right to free speech

Westen first spoke with Slobodnik, who emphasized that a “black mass” would be allowed to take place under the false guise of religious freedom.

“Satanism is the anti-religion; it is not a religion. And free speech means you can criticize the government without retribution,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you can say or do anything. So I was appalled that such a thing would be allowed.”

Abortionists are satanists, even if they don’t realize it

Then Slobodnik blasted the state’s pro-abortion Democrat Governor Laura Kelly for allowing this satanic event to take place.

“The governor is a very liberal pro-abortion Democrat; she did not oppose it as I thought she should,” he said. “She has taken some actions, I think, because of public opinion, because there’s been massive outrage across the country, and she has tried to take some mild measures.”

Westen noted the stunning contrast between the governor and Kansas City Archbishop Joseph Naumann, who wrote a letter against the “black mass” and offered a Holy Hour and Mass in reparation for the sacrilege taking place. The host also noted that it’s interesting how Gov. Kelly, a staunch pro-abortion politician, is allowing a satanic “mass” to take place, to which Slobodnik agreed.

“If you’re a pro-abortionist, you’re already a satanist, even if you don’t know it,” he said.

An ‘attack on our religion’

Westen then spoke to Drake from the TFP protest at the state capitol. Drake stressed that the “black mass” taking place on capitol grounds is an absolute abomination and an offense against the Catholic faith.

“[The satanists] said that they were going to do a ‘black mass,’ which is a parody of the Catholic Mass, an absolute abomination, an attack on our religion,” he said. “And they give conflicting stories. Sometimes they say they have a consecrated host, sometimes they say in court they said that they had just bought them off some online vendor. … But in any case, it’s an offense against our religion.”

“We’re very offended that this would be tolerated, that anti-religion would be tolerated in the United States. We can’t ask God to bless America if America doesn’t bless God,” he added.

How all Catholics can make reparation

A bit later, Westen asked Drake how the Catholics who were not at the protest today can make reparation for this heinous offense against God.

“With prayer and with sacrifices, to make reparation for the offended Heart of Jesus and the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” he said.

“Reparation is vital. Remember, there’s how many stories in the Bible? Sodom and Gomorrah, for example, where God told Lot, ‘Find 50 just men,’” he added. “We need people to stand up and defend God’s rights. We are God’s creatures; we owe him everything. And so to have Him offended in the public square is the worst thing imaginable.”

To hear more about the satanic “black mass” in Kansas and how to make reparation, watch or listen to the full interview.

