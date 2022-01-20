Quebec TV show uses children as propaganda tool for persecuting the unvaccinated

‘We should cut everything from them [the unvaccinated] until they cave and get vaccinated’ said the little girl.

MONTREAL (LifeSiteNews) – A Quebec TV show has been accused of using children as propaganda tools, as it featured two of them advocating for forced vaccination and encouraging people to call the police on the unvaccinated.

The children, a boy and a girl, made the shocking comments on a Quebec TV show, La Semaine des 4 Julie, in a segment aired on January 18.





TV host Julie Snyder brought up the topic of COVID vaccines during a discussion on holidays and air travel. She enquired about the children’s vaccination status, to which they replied that they both received one dose.

Snyder then asked the children if they were in favor of mandatory vaccination to which they both gave a resounding “yes!”

“It’s like I’ve drilled them,” commented their teacher proudly.

The most shocking comments came when Snyder asked the children what should be done with people who don’t want to get vaccinated.

“We should call the police [on them],” the young boy replied. His response was met with approval from Snyder and other guests on the show.

The young girl argued that unvaccinated people “put a lot of people in danger.”

“We should do what the government is doing right now,” she said. “We should cut everything from them little by little until they cave and get vaccinated.”

The audience burst in thunderous applause at these comments, and Snyder even suggested that the children could pursue a career in politics.

“It looks like we have future politicians amongst us tonight,” she said enthusiastically.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: STOP Medical Discrimination at the Ronald McDonald House! Show Petition Text 15424 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Tell the Ronald McDonald House in British Columbia (BC) and Yukon to stop discriminating against families who do not wish to get the experimental COVID-19 vaccine! It seems incredible -- like one of those click-bait headlines you see every day on shady websites.



But this is 100% real, and represents a terrifying new reality that families with sick children are facing without any rational or logical justification.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this crucial petition asking the Ronald McDonald House Charities leadership to STOP discriminating against the unvaccinated family members of sick children who need their support.



The Canadian Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, which provides housing for the families of sick children who are being treated in nearby hospitals, has sent letters to families ordering them to submit to the experimental COVID shots or to vacate the premises -- regardless of their children's needs.



On the organization's website, the Ronald McDonald House plainly states the following: "All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House."



But, of course, none of the measures suggested by the Ronald McDonald House, much less the COVID-19 vaccine, have been successful in stopping or even slowing the virus' transmission or reducing infection rates.



And with Pfizer's own CEO admitting just this week that the two COVID shots are not effective at preventing infection, it remains unclear what, exactly, the Ronald McDonald House means by "full vaccination."



Regardless, denying families housing during their child's hospital stay -- which is the primary mission of the Ronald McDonald House -- is not only a misguided discriminatory practice, it's stunningly cruel, and it must not continue going forward.



So please take a minute to SIGN and SHARE this important petition calling on Ronald McDonald House British Columbia and Yukon to stop discriminating against families based on their vaccination status.



These families need to focus on supporting their loved ones through very difficult medical situations and procedures, not get caught up the maddening politics of the COVID vaccine.



Whereas the Ronald McDonald Houses have historically been a refuge for needy families, they have now tragically succumbed to the mass formation psychosis over COVID taking Canada and the world by storm, and have decided to join in the unconscionable mass targeting of the unvaccinated to virtue-signal their way through these unprecedented times.



This is unacceptable -- particularly from an organization like the Ronald McDonald House -- and it must stop.



Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Canadian-based Ronald McDonald House evicts unvaccinated family of 4-yr-old with cancer': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-based-ronald-mcdonald-house-evicts-unvaccinated-family-of-4-yr-old-with-cancer/



'Pfizer CEO backtracks on jab effectiveness, admits two shots offer ‘very limited protection’': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-ceo-claimed-covid-jabs-were-100-effective-now-says-2-shots-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The scandalous comments sparked much controversy in Quebec. Many made their shock and anger known on the Facebook page for La Semaine des 4 Julie.

Some accused the show of using children to spread government propaganda and excite feelings of hatred and discrimination against the unvaccinated. A petition was even launched to demand the show’s cancellation, which to date has gathered more than 39.000 signatures.

The number of negative reactions led show host Julie Snyder to issue a public apology on Facebook Wednesday evening.

“Last Tuesday, I made a mistake asking children what their thoughts were on vaccination. I apologize to those of you who were offended by this. I’m truly sorry,” the post read.



La Semaine des 4 Julie already has a history when it comes to controversial comments made against unvaccinated people, as it was on that program that Canada’s Premier Justin Trudeau called unvaccinated people “racists,” “misogynists” and “extremists,” in a September interview last year.

The clip went viral on social media and has since attracted strong criticism from politicians and citizens alike.

The provincial government of Quebec has also come under heavy criticism lately for its plan to impose a “health contribution” tax on its unvaccinated residents, with many opposing the measure and describing it as unethical and disturbing.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











