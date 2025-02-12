WATCH: Christian influencer urges lawmaker to reject ‘transgender’ identity, follow Jesus Christ

'Timothy, we know you’re a guy, myself and other people. Stop pretending to be a woman, okay?' said Joseph Phillip Daniel, who recorded his encounter with Congressman McBride and posted it on X.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Christian influencer who found himself on a crowded congressional office building elevator with “Sarah” McBride — hailed by Democrats as the first openly “transgender” member of Congress — confronted McBride, urging him to reject his faux-female identity.

“Timothy, we know you’re a guy, myself and other people. Stop pretending to be a woman, okay?” said Joseph Phillip Daniel, who recorded the encounter and posted it on X.

God led me to rebuke the Satanist/transgender member of Congress, Sarah (Timothy) McBride, on Capitol Hill here in Washington, D.C. today. #MAGA #MAGA Watch: pic.twitter.com/b0FALAl5lL — Joseph Phillip Daniel ✝️ (@JosephPDaniel1) February 11, 2025

Throughout the brief encounter, Daniel refused to give an inch to woke trans insanity and referred to McBride by his given name “Timothy.”

“You don’t need to care about being that type of person,” Daniel assuredthe freshman member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

McBride was dressed in women’s clothing.

Others in the elevator stared at their smartphone screens, or gazed straight ahead, apparently afraid to acknowledge the surprise clash they were witnessing between the indisputable biological reality of McBride’s sex and his extreme “gender identity” fantasy.

“Follow Jesus Christ, Timothy, okay?” exhorted Daniel.

“God’s watching,” he explained. “You don’t have to be a fake anymore.”

Democrats and LGBT activists were outraged last week after Rep. Mary Miller (R-Illinois) politely yet accurately introduced McBride as a man on the House floor, despite the gender-confused lawmaker identifying as female.

Before McBride’s turn to speak during a Thursday congressional session, Miller recognized the Congressman as the “Gentleman from Delaware, Mr. McBride.”

