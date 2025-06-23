News

WATCH: Christians march in Syria after Muslim suicide bombing at Orthodox church

Christians took to the streets after Muslims bombed an Orthodox church in Damascus, killing at least 20 people. Protesters chanted, ‘How beautiful is death at your doors, O our Church.’
MAALOULA, SYRIA - September 2009. An important pilgrimage center for Christians (from Syria and the world). The place of worship of Saint Takla.Andrzej Lisowski Travel/Shutterstock

Peter Martin
DAMASCUS, Syria (LifeSiteNews) — Christians in Syria courageously protested through the streets of Damascus after the Islamic suicide bombing of an Orthodox church killed at least 20 people.

The bombing at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Elias on Sunday evening, carried out during the Divine Liturgy, devastated the interior of the church and caused more than 50 injuries. An Islamic terrorist reportedly shot at the Orthodox Christians before the explosion.

Protesters chanted, “How beautiful is death at your doors, O our Church,” according to X account Greco-Levantines World Wide. Protesters could also be seen carrying large crosses.

Christians have faced violent persecution in Syria recently, including the reported execution of 48 Christian women in a suburb of Damascus on Pentecost.

Islam is one of the leading sources of anti-Christian persecution in the world, and Muslim terrorists kill thousands of Christians worldwide every year in addition to kidnappings, desecrations, and other violence and harassment.

