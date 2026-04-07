WATCH: Colombian cardinal washes feet of ‘transgender’ prostitutes on Holy Thursday

Cardinal José Rueda Aparicio called for acceptance of the 'transgender' prostitutes rather than for their conversion.

(LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal José Rueda Aparicio, the metropolitan archbishop of Bogota and primate of Colombia, commemorated Holy Thursday by washing the feet of several “transgender” prostitutes in the city’s red-light district for the second consecutive year.

Rueda Aparicio, the Latin American country’s highest-ranking prelate, washed the feet of several male prostitutes who identify as “transgender” in the Colombian capital’s red-light district during a Mandatum foot washing ceremony to commemorate Maundy Thursday, per Colombian media. The prelate, who previously washed the feet of “transgender” individuals last year, also preached against the “discrimination” of these gender-confused individuals, but not for their conversion.

Luis José Cardinal Rueda Aparicio, Archbishop of Bogatá, Colombia, washed the feet of transgender sex-workers on Holy Thursday.

pic.twitter.com/0oT0E84lTV — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) April 3, 2026

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Rueda Aparicio also preached against the discrimination these “transgender” prostitutes purportedly face, calling for them to be accepted as they are by society.

“What societies do through discrimination is create divisions,” the cardinal said. “They create a kind of caste system that was abolished long ago and has no place in society.”

“We are all welcome in the House of the Lord,” he added.

While it is true that all people, including those who identify as “transgender,” are welcome in the Church, they must repent of their sins. The Colombian prelate notably did not call the “trans” prostitutes to conversion in his message.

Furthermore, the Catholic Church teaches that God creates every individual male or female at the moment of his or her conception, and that sex is an immutable trait that “characterizes man and woman not only on the physical level, but also on the psychological and spiritual, making its mark on each of their expressions.”

The 1975 Vatican document Persona Humana warned against the tenets of the modern transgender movement, stating “there can be no true promotion of man’s dignity unless the essential order of his nature is respected.”

Catholic teaching also condemns bodily mutilation and sterilization as “against the moral law” and denounces gender ideology.

One of the gender-confused men who had their feet washed, named “Valentina” Rojas, said he felt “happy and loved” to have his feet washed by Rueda Aparicio. “Alexandra” Ramírez, another so-called “trans woman” whose feet were washed by the cardinal, stressed that these gestures are important “to make themselves known to society.”

Rueda Aparicio, 64, was one of the prelates chosen to oversee the drafting of the Synod on Synodality’s final report in 2024. The archbishop of Bogota also previously implemented rigorous COVID restrictions within the archdiocese, closing the Monserrate Shrine and promoting the COVID jab as “the best way to protect everyone’s life and health.”

In recent years, several clerics have used the traditional Mandatum ceremony to promote LGBT ideology. Last year, Cardinal Domenico Battaglia, the archbishop of Naples, Italy, washed the feet of a prominent LGBT activist, Carlo Cremona, who serves as the president of the IKen LGBT Napoli organization. After the ceremony, the IKen LGBT group praised Cremona’s inclusion for serving as a “powerful gesture” of hope to those who have been “excluded.”

“It is a powerful gesture, capable of bringing hope to those who have been excluded,” they wrote. “Everyone is invited to participate in this moment of faith and fraternity, which is certainly of historic significance.”

READ: LGBT group praises cardinal for inclusion in Holy Thursday liturgy: ‘Historic significance’

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