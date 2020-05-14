WATCH: Comedian highlights absurdity of severe coronavirus restrictions in viral video

May 14, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The King of Queens and Paul Blart: Mall Cop actor and comedian Kevin James has released a short viral video that uses humor to highlight how the corona-crisis is being used by authorities to strip people of their fundamental rights and freedoms.

His May 8 video, “Out Of Touch,” with over 2.3 million views, appears to be mocking some of the more severe restrictions put in place during the pandemic, as well as the existence of “snitches,” as Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti called them.

In the video, James is seen running from police with a friend. At the end of the video, a flashback reveals they were fleeing because several “snitches” had reported a handshake between the two to authorities.

Police use dogs, helicopters, and flashlights to track the two down and apprehend them.

The comedian subsequently published a video titled “I Miss Baseball” in which the avid Mets fan is seen successfully playing baseball alone, given the absence of Major League Baseball due to COVID-19. James surprises the viewer with the ending to the video.

The video “A Quarantine Birthday” shows James celebrating his birthday with friends before he is seen removing his virtual reality headset, alone in a room, with a cupcake.

Earlier this year, James, who is a devout Catholic, released a video in which he and another man have several weird experiences until James tells the man, “You have a dark entity behind you.”

“I got you,” he adds, pulling out a bottle of holy water and a crucifix. Then he starts praying the St. Michael prayer in Latin.

On Twitter, Kevin James can be seen serving the traditional Latin Mass for Fr. Chad Ripperger, a famous exorcist and speaker on Catholic subjects.

⁦@DrScottHahn⁩ with Fr Ripperger & ⁦@KevinJames⁩ with the King of Queens serving Mass for Fr R #CatholicTwitter pic.twitter.com/lHU9ohqkmw — Sensus Fidelium (@Sensus_Fidelium) December 14, 2019

“I’ve been very guilty, a lot, of not knowing my faith too much and just praying when I needed it when something bad happened in my life and not being thankful when things turned good,” James admitted in an interview. “The more I realized how important it is, the more I want to learn about it and do the right thing. All good is from him [God], and so I want to honor him. It’s honestly about learning more and instilling that in my kids and my friends, and those around me.”

Editor’s note: LifeSiteNews’s Pete Baklinski contributed to this report.