Documentary calls on world to ‘wake up’ about our disturbing ‘new normal’

Editor’s note: LifeSiteNews does not necessarily endorse every aspect of this documentary, or every claim made by the individuals featured in it. It is, however, an excellent summary presentation of many of the key issues which have unfolded over the past 12 months.

January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — A new 50-minute documentary is calling on individuals to “wake up” and realize the magnitude of societal changes which have already taken place around the world in the name of fighting COVID-19 and what “The Great Reset” planned by international elites will mean for ordinary people.

The documentary provides an excellent summary of many of the radical changes we have seen around the world over the past 12 months:

Lockdown regimes and mask mandates around the world

The shutdown of national economies

The persecution of those who challenge the mainstream COVID-19 narrative

Widespread concern about the health risks of experimental COVID-19 vaccines

The video also highlights many key quotes from international leaders about the connection between the mantra of “building back better” from the COVID lockdowns and a new economical and political era which will be ushered in by “The Great Reset.”

What does this mean for the future? Multiple national leaders, as well as senior figures within international groups such as the World Economic Forum, have told us to expect a world where the majority of the workforce is replaced by artificial intelligence. Such societies would see a major social gap between the few experts required to work and the majority of the population who would both be reliant upon and closely controlled by a coalition of big tech and big government.

If you’re already following all these developments closely, then this video is an excellent resource, neatly bringing together many issues and key quotes in one place.

And if you’re still wondering if the world you used to know is soon going “back to normal” after having been turned upside down for the past year, then this video should help you to “wake up.”

