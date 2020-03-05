WATCH: Dem Congresswoman compares abortion with ‘wisdom teeth extraction’

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A Democratic Congresswoman compared abortion with having wisdom teeth pulled.

Abortion is extremely safe. The risk of complication is lower than from a colonoscopy, wisdom tooth removal or a tonsillectomy, which do not require admitting privileges. The law before #SCOTUS is all about chipping away at Roe, NOT about protecting women. #MyRightMyDecision pic.twitter.com/q4siDHze6v — Jackie Speier (@RepSpeier) March 4, 2020

U.S. House of Representatives member Jackie Speier of California sought to minimize the health risks involved with abortion by saying abortion is safer than the extraction of wisdom teeth.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier:



Abortions are ‘safer than a wisdom teeth extraction’pic.twitter.com/DbqD1x5nke — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 5, 2020

Speier was commenting on a case that went before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging Louisiana’s requirement that abortion centers make arrangements for admitting women to nearby hospitals in cases of life-threatening complications.

In the short video, Speier can be heard to insist that the case “has nothing to do with health care and has everything to do with politics.”

“Abortions are one of the safest procedures you could do on an outpatient basis,” she asserted, “safer than doing an endoscopy or wisdom teeth extraction.”

The pro-abortion California Democrat was quickly subjected to criticism on social media. The dental-themed responses were nearly endless. Some were noteworthy.

“My gums, my choice,” mocked one Twitter user.

My gums my choice — ��GeekArmy�� (@GCgeekarmy) March 5, 2020

“I remember when I thought about extracting my wisdom teeth but chose not to and now they are a healthy loving teenager I thank god for every day,” said Spectator USA commentator Stephen L. Miller.

I remember when I thought about extracting my wisdom teeth but chose not to and now they are a healthy loving teenager I thank god for every day. https://t.co/6cVvfFAUi3 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 5, 2020

The Federalist’s Sean Davis said, “I wasn’t aware that a wisdom teeth extraction ended with a dead baby 100% of the time.”

I wasn’t aware that a wisdom teeth extraction ended with a dead baby 100% of the time. https://t.co/i2CWLv9XFd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 4, 2020

“But teeth don’t have their own cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and nervous system like unborn babies do, so it’s not safer for the baby,” tweeted J.M. Wood Sr.

But teeth don’t have their own cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and nervous system like unborn babies do, so it’s not safer for the baby. — J. M. Wood, Sr (@JMWoodSr) March 5, 2020

“A wisdom tooth doesn’t have a heart,” noted MTBowers. “Or a brain. Or arms and legs. Or its own DNA.”

A wisdom tooth doesn’t have a heart. Or a brain. Or arms and legs. Or its own DNA. — MTBowers (@bardolator) March 4, 2020

“The teeth would come out in the world. Made comfortable and wrapped with a blanket. The doctor would then consult with the mother and then execute the molars,” said Twitter user Tehani, clearly referencing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s heinous suggestion last year that babies born alive as the result of a botched abortion could be made comfortable while parents consulted with doctors about whether to end the child’s life.

“The teeth would come out in the world. Made comfortable and wrapped with a blanket. The doctor would then consult with the mother and then execute the molars.” — Tehani (@tehani87) March 5, 2020

“My wisdom teeth look almost identical in the jar as the baby’s body parts,” said BlueBird. “Good analogy.”

My wisdom teeth look almost identical in the jar as the baby’s body parts. Good analogy. — BlueBird (@BlueBir97379403) March 5, 2020

Rep. Speier’s comments were made on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, just across the street from the Supreme Court, where Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, was simultaneiously offering ominous comments about the same Louisiana case, threatening two Supreme Court Justices who might vote against the increased medical safety regulations for women undergoing abortions.

“I wanna tell you, Gorsuch, I wanna tell you, Kavanaugh: you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price!” he exclaimed. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”