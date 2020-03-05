News

WATCH: Dem Congresswoman compares abortion with ‘wisdom teeth extraction’

U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier called abortion one of the 'safest procedures you could do' and was subsequently ripped for her comments.
Thu Mar 5, 2020 - 6:57 pm EST
Doug Mainwaring By Doug Mainwaring
WASHINGTON, March 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – A Democratic Congresswoman compared abortion with having wisdom teeth pulled.    

U.S. House of Representatives member Jackie Speier of California sought to minimize the health risks involved with abortion by saying abortion is safer than the extraction of wisdom teeth.

Speier was commenting on a case that went before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging Louisiana’s requirement that abortion centers make arrangements for admitting women to nearby hospitals in cases of life-threatening complications.  

In the short video, Speier can be heard to insist that the case “has nothing to do with health care and has everything to do with politics.”  

“Abortions are one of the safest procedures you could do on an outpatient basis,” she asserted, “safer than doing an endoscopy or wisdom teeth extraction.”   

The pro-abortion California Democrat was quickly subjected to criticism on social media.  The dental-themed responses were nearly endless. Some were noteworthy. 

“My gums, my choice,” mocked one Twitter user. 

“I remember when I thought about extracting my wisdom teeth but chose not to and now they are a healthy loving teenager I thank god for every day,” said Spectator USA commentator Stephen L. Miller. 

The Federalist’s Sean Davis said, “I wasn’t aware that a wisdom teeth extraction ended with a dead baby 100% of the time.” 

“But teeth don’t have their own cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, and nervous system like unborn babies do, so it’s not safer for the baby,” tweeted J.M. Wood Sr. 

“A wisdom tooth doesn’t have a heart,” noted MTBowers. “Or a brain. Or arms and legs. Or its own DNA.”

“The teeth would come out in the world. Made comfortable and wrapped with a blanket. The doctor would then consult with the mother and then execute the molars,” said Twitter user Tehani, clearly referencing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s heinous suggestion last year that babies born alive as the result of a botched abortion could be made comfortable while parents consulted with doctors about whether to end the child’s life. 

“My wisdom teeth look almost identical in the jar as the baby’s body parts,” said BlueBird. “Good analogy.”

Rep. Speier’s comments were made on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, just across the street from the Supreme Court, where Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, was simultaneiously offering ominous comments about the same Louisiana case, threatening two Supreme Court Justices who might vote against the increased medical safety regulations for women undergoing abortions. 

“I wanna tell you, Gorsuch, I wanna tell you, Kavanaugh: you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price!” he exclaimed. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”

