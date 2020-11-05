News

WATCH: Detroit covers windows of counting center, cheers removal of GOP watchdogs

Michigan Republican Senate President Pro Tem Aric Nesbitt tweeted that Democrat observers outnumber Republicans 3-1.
Thu Nov 5, 2020 - 3:11 pm EST
Featured Image
Matt Finn, Twitter
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin
Calvin Freiburger By Calvin Freiburger
Follow Calvin

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news.  Subscribe now.

DETROIT, November 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As tensions continue to build over allegations of voting irregularities across the country, new footage has come to light of election officials in Michigan covering windows into the absentee ballot counting center and cheering the removal of Republican observers.

“I asked a few people who taped them up and why, no clear answer,” reporter Matt Finn said. “A few poll challengers / workers tell us they feel there wasn’t a fair number of repubs and dems in this room.”

“This has been a bipartisan, open and transparent process from the beginning, with a record number of Republican challengers observing it,” a spokesperson for Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded. “The individuals who made these claims to you said they were challengers, which means they have the ability to bring any violations they thought had occurred to the election inspectors.”

Finn added that Detroit city attorney Lawrence Garcia says he was the one who ordered covering just some of the windows, because some of the workers inside feared being videotaped.

Michigan Republican Senate President Pro Tem Aric Nesbitt also shared video showing Detroit poll workers cheering, allegedly in celebration of Republican observers being ejected from the room. Reporter Paul Sperry added that Democrat Gov. Meg Whitmer sent health officials to evict Republican watchers but not Democrats, using COVID-19 as a pretext. 

This footage follows Project Veritas’ release of undercover video in which a Michigan postal worker alleges he and his co-workers were asked to backdate mail-in ballots that arrived late so they could be counted.

The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit Wednesday “to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.” Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens rejected the suit the next day.

With the presidential election incredibly close, the Trump campaign is also demanding a recount in Wisconsin and challenging alleged irregularities in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Help stop voter fraud: The Trump Campaign has created “Defend Your Ballot” to report election issues. Report fraud here or call 888-630-1776. Project Veritas is also accepting voter fraud tips here. The FBI says to report suspected instances of voter suppression/fraud to your local FBI field office or at tips.fbi.gov.

  2020 presidential election, democrats, detroit, donald trump, election fraud, michigan, poll watcher

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article