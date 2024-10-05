WATCH: Did Our Lady of Fatima intervene at the Trump Butler rally in July?

The eyes of a statue of Our Lady of Fatima at a church grotto had a direct ‘line of sight’ to the Butler rally stage where Donald Trump was standing when a would-be assassin made an attempt on his life.

(LifeSiteNews) — Did Our Lady of Fatima intervene when an attempt was made on the life of Donald Trump at the Butler rally in July and the president came within inches of death?

Catholics for Catholics has just shared a remarkable scene that suggests Our Lady of Fatima was “literally and figuratively watching over” Donald Trump that day.

John Yep, CEO of Catholics for Catholics, showed on Friday that not only did the assassination attempt take place on the 13th of July — the date of the third apparition of Our Lady of Fatima — but a statue of Our Lady of Fatima at a Church grotto had a direct “line of sight” from her eyes to the Butler rally stage.

From the grotto at this Butler, Pennsylvania, Catholic church, “there is a direct line that goes from her eyes to where the stage is going to be,” Yep pointed out. “She was literally and figuratively watching over the president on that day.”

Yep stressed the significance of Trump’s connection to the Fatima message, noting that Our Lady “specifically came to warn those three children that if the world did not turn back to Christ, Russia would spread its errors. Russia, meaning communism.”

“That is happening today. We have not turned towards Christ enough, and that’s why we see [communism] invading our borders. And President Trump is on the front lines of pushing back against this neo-Marxism,” said Yep.

Trump’s rival for the presidency, Kamala Harris, is running on a far-left platform that many describe as neo-Marxist. It includes a pledge to codify abortion on demand, grant ‘transgender’ males access to women’s spaces, and force doctors to ‘transition’ children.

Conversely, Trump has pledged to ban child “sex change” mutilation, protect “the rights of parents from being forced to allow their minor child to assume a new gender identity without the parents’ consent,” and promote “positive education about the nuclear family.”

