WATCH: Elon Musk calls out absurdity of interviewer’s claim he’s ‘far-right’

'No, I support the normal people. What you call the far right falsely,' Musk told the editor-in-chief of The Economist in a recent interview.

(LifeSiteNews) — Tech mogul Elon Musk disputed the characterization of his views as “far-right” in a new interview with The Economist, insisting he merely represents the perspective of “normal people.”

On July 3, Musk sat down with Economist editor-in-chief Zanny Minton Beddoes for a wide-ranging discussion. At one point, on the subject of Europe, she said, “You support, not just the populist right, but the far right. In fact, very fringe parties in some countries.”

ELON MUSK: “My political views are very centrist. They’re not far right. Frankly, calling them far right is an insult to history and an insult to many people. It is an outrageous falsehood. It’s completely absurd. I have literally stated my position, and I’ve been very clear… pic.twitter.com/IFUSGoc0np — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 23, 2026

“No, I support the normal people. What you call the far right falsely,” Musk replied. “Literally, you could go back 10 or 15 years and these policies were completely normal. In fact, one of the tricks I think is funny. Well, I think it’s quite funny is to take a speech from Obama and Hillary and then go to someone and say, who’s sort of on what I call the lunatic left, and say, ‘What do you think of the speech by Trump?’ ‘Like, oh, wow, he’s the worst person ever.’ Actually, that was a speech by Obama. Or actually, that was a speech by Hillary.”

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Beddoes responded, “I agree that the center of gravity in this country has shifted. Certainly the Democratic Party shifted to the left, but that’s not what I’m talking about. I’m talking about people like [Restore Britain leader] Rupert Lowe.”

“It’s actually just normal people,” Musk reiterated. “And here are the principles. And tell me which of these sound terrible. That we should have secure borders, that we should have safe cities, that we should have sensible spending. Which of those three are far-right fringe?”

“My political views are very centrist,” he continued. “They’re not far-right. Frankly, calling them far-right is an insult to history and an insult to many people. It is an outrageous falsehood. It’s completely absurd. I have literally stated my position, and I’ve been very clear about this: there need to be secure borders.”

“If there’s an influx of immigrants, then they need to be people who agree with Western ideals and Western values. If there is long-term growth of people who do not, or in some cases are adamantly opposed to Western values, you are setting yourself up for civil war. This is obvious. A child can see this, but this is not a right-wing view. I’m simply stating reality.”

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