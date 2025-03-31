WATCH: Elon Musk says ‘I think we’re going to need divine protection’

An unnamed clergyman who stood amid the crowd of 2,000 in Wisconsin said he felt moved to pray for Elon Musk, the president, members of the DOGE team and others who are being ‘attacked with outrage and hate.’

(LifeSiteNews) — After a pastor in the audience at Elon Musk’s Green Bay, Wisconsin Town Hall prayed for God’s protection over Musk and the United States, Musk declared, “That was beautiful. I think we’re going to need divine protection, frankly.”

The unnamed clergyman who said he felt moved to pray for Musk, President Donald Trump, members of the DOGE team and others who are being attacked with outrage and hate, prayed:

Gracious heavenly Father, we are thankful for our country. We are thankful that God does bless America, and that God is the source of all goodness, love, and provision. You, Lord God, have provided a great nation with a great history, and although we’ve gone through many rough times, you’re still very present and active with us. Thank you for protecting President Trump from that fatal attack. We ask that you envelop and protect all of those who are fighting for justice, for freedom, for order, for dignity, and to reward people according to merit. And especially put your hedge of protection around Elon Musk, around his children, and around his whole entire family, and all of his team members, that all would do good and just by our country (so that) freedom, truly, and justice would reign once again. We ask this in the name of the Blessed Savior, Jesus Christ, who we remember during this time of year who suffered and died for our sins. May you wash away all that is wrong with our country …and start with us. Amen.

His prayer was met with applause from the crowd of 2,000 as well as Musk on stage.

Elon Musk after a pastor in the audience at the Green Bay Town Hall says a prayer for the country: “That was beautiful.. I think we’re going to need divine protection, frankly” pic.twitter.com/GVG2QET4cx — ALX (@alx) March 31, 2025

Share











