WATCH: Father Chris Alar speaks out against suppression of Latin Mass in Charlotte

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, Father Chris Alar, MIC, joins John-Henry Westen to discuss the bishop of Charlotte’s crackdown on the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), Pope Leo XIV’s first bishop appointments, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone’s project aimed at renewing reverence in the liturgy, and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing Bishop Michael Martin’s suppression of the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) in the Diocese of Charlotte. Martin ordered last week that the Latin Masses at all parish churches – 4 in total – be merged into one chapel, citing Traditionis Custodes.

READ: Charlotte bishop suppresses Latin Mass, citing Traditionis Custodes

Alar first emphasized that as a native of the Charlotte diocese, his vocation was fostered by the reverent liturgical practices of both the ordinary and extraordinary forms of the Roman Rite. Then the priest stressed that Pope Francis seemed to make the decision to promulgate Traditionis Custodes based on the false idea that the Tridentine Mass was fostering division among the faithful.

“I think there’s a misunderstanding. (Traditionis Custodes) came about because (Pope Francis) said that he got word that there was division caused by the traditional form of the Latin Mass,” he said. “Well, first of all, many bishops claim they were never surveyed. Every bishop I have ever spoken to has said they were never asked about this.”

Alar underscored that, in reality, the divisions in the Church the previous pontiff was worried about had been caused by heterodoxy in the Church rather than the Latin Mass.

“I think (instead of) looking at the Latin Mass, we need to be looking at things like heresy, outright disobedience to the teaching of the Church, acceptance of things such as embracing women’s ordination,” the priest said. “If we’re talking about division, let’s look more in these areas than something like the Latin Mass.”

Westen noted that while Francis was restricting the Latin Mass, the pontiff allowed and encouraged LGBT Masses to be celebrated.

Later in the episode, the panel turned to Pope Leo XIV’s first major bishop appointments, namely the pontiff’s decision to replace Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia as president of the Pontifical Academy for Life with Monsignor Renzo Pegoraro. Pegoraro has notably contradicted Church teaching on assisted suicide and birth control.

READ: Archbishop Paglia replaced as head of Pontifical Academy for Life

Alar highlighted some of Pegoraro’s previous troubling statements in which he seemed to call for the legalization of assisted suicide.

“Recently statements have come out that (Pegoraro) is stating that in cases to avoid euthanasia, it may be better if we look at legalizing assisted suicide,” the priest said. “This is a problem because under no circumstances can we ever, ever allow this to be.”

“He went on to say that this might be a good thing. There (can never be) an acceptance of abortion, of euthanasia, assisted suicide, under (any) circumstances,” he added. “The Pontifical Academy of Life is a Vatican body dedicated to promoting and defending human life and dignity. How can you be saying that you could look to assisted suicide as a possible answer? It doesn’t make any sense.”

For more discussion on Pope Leo XIV’s concerning bishop appointments, the bishop of Charlotte’s Latin Mass crackdown, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

