WATCH: Feminists attack Mexican churches during International Women’s Day protests

Masked leftists torched the doors of a church in Querétaro while dozens of Catholics in Guadalajara and Puebla formed human chains to protect churches from vandalism.

(LifeSiteNews) — Mobs of feminists across Mexico attempted to attack and vandalize several prominent Catholic churches during marches to commemorate International Women’s Day on Sunday.

A video posted across social media shows masked leftists torching the doors of an unidentified church in Querétaro. Other videos in Guadalajara and Puebla, Mexico, show dozens of Catholics forming human chains or standing in front of churches to protect them from vandalism while being screamed at and, in some cases, being hit with eggs and other objects.

Feminists across Latin America have made it a tradition to unleash rage and hatred against Catholic churches on International Women’s Day, vandalizing their sanctuaries and, in some cases, violently attacking infrastructure.

Our Lady of Carmen in Guadalajara avoided the same vandalism from feminist agitators due to a massive group of Catholic women who linked arms and formed a “human chain” in front of the church. While the faithful were screamed at and had eggs and other items thrown at them, no damage was reported to have happened to the church itself.

In 2025 and in previous years, the faithful in Guadalajara have similarly formed human barriers to protect Our Lady of Carmen and other local parishes from feminist agitators participating in International Women’s Day marches. During last year’s march, the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption of Most Holy Mary in Guadalajara was not as well protected and was vandalized by the leftists with pro-abortion and anti-Catholic graffiti.

During this year’s march, in Puebla, Catholics also formed a human chain to block yelling agitators from vandalizing a church.

During the city’s 2023 International Women’s Day march, rioters attempted to tear down statues of angels on the fence surrounding the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception and also vandalized city hall with graffiti.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, feminist marches in Latin America have repeatedly resulted in attacks on Catholic churches and on the Catholics who have lined up to defend them.

In 2023, in addition to attacking the Puebla cathedral, pro-abortion feminist rioters in Mexico, Bolivia, El Salvador, Argentina, and other South American countries attacked several historic churches, police, and civilians. In the town of Mérida, Mexico, protesters notably spray-painted the Cathedral of St. Ildefonsus of Yucatán with the words “Abort the Church.”

Back in 2019, major rampages also occurred in Argentina, Mexico, Uruguay, and Spain, where feminists had also sought to set Catholic churches on fire and chanted anti-Christian slogans.

