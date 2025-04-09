WATCH: Frank Pavone explains how McCarrick betrayed the pro-life cause

Frank Pavone, canceled priest and director of the National Priests for Life, joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier on this episode of Faith and Reason.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, director of the National Priests for Life and canceled priest Frank Pavone joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier to discuss his decades-long pro-life ministry, the death of disgraced ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick and his fight against pro-life Catholics, Archbishop Broglio’s comments that the Trump administration is much easier to work with than Biden, the political and spiritual battle against abortion post-Roe v. Wade, and more.

After the hosts briefly discussed some of the highlights of Pavone’s pro-life ministry with Priests for Life over the years, Westen asked him who had helped and inspired him in his mission. Pavone first highlighted how the late Cardinal John O’Connor fostered his love for the faith, the priesthood, and the pro-life movement while he was in seminary.

“[Bishop O’Connor] nurtured our love for the Church, for the priesthood, and for [the pro-life movement], because for him, abortion was the number one issue. And he made that clear every single day of his leadership as a bishop and as the archbishop of New York,” he said. “He ordained me, he gave me permission to do this pro-life work full-time, and he guided me in that work.”

Pavone underscored that he was also privileged to work under Pope John Paul II in the Pontifical Council for the Family and worked with Mother Teresa during the last three years of her life.

“I was able to spend some significant time with her in Calcutta and she had me speak to the sisters there,” he said. “This was in my first months of leading Priests for Life, and she really gave me some critical advice, insight, support, guidance, and to this day, obviously, those are memories that are much treasured and cherished.”

A bit later, the panel turned to the death of disgraced laicized ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick. Westen emphasized that in addition to the untold damage McCarrick did by way of his sexual abuse, he also inflicted countless damages on the pro-life movement. Specifically the host noted a 2004 incident when McCarrick distorted then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger’s letter from the Vatican that would have barred pro-abortion politicians from receiving the Holy Eucharist.

Pavone explained that the Vatican’s letter came at a time when Priests for Life was advocating for the U.S. bishops to deny Communion to pro-abortion presidential candidate John Kerry, and the letter was greatly needed.

“[McCarrick] unfortunately thought that he could essentially veto that message. He did not communicate to the American hierarchy what was being said and done [by the Vatican],” Pavone said. “He hid it, he misled people.”

Pavone stressed that McCarrick is an example of how being in favor of or indifferent to murdering the unborn distorts someone’s morality.

“And I always say, you can’t practice vice virtuously. It’s one of the reasons why in the abortion facilities you find so much wrongdoing on other matters besides the abortions themselves, because your conscience gets all twisted and starts to disintegrate,” he said. “And then as it came out, all the evil things he was involved in, it’s no wonder then that he would be doing other things that sadly misrepresented the Church.”

Turning back to pro-abortion politicians receiving the Eucharist, Pavone highlighted that these individuals need to reconcile with the unborn before they can receive the sacrament.

“I always bring that issue of the abortion politicians and communion back to a very biblical source, which is, Jesus said, ‘If you go to the altar and there you recognize your brother has something against you, leave your gift at the altar, go first and be reconciled with your brother, and then come and offer your gift,’” he said.

“These men and women who advocate and permit abortion have something against, and these children have something against them; they’re not reconciled. They’ve got to become reconciled with the unborn,” he added. “Jesus gave the answer to this whole question: Should you be receiving Communion?”

“Basically, what He’s saying is, you shouldn’t even be entering the church. Get out, go and be reconciled first, and then come, have mercy on your brothers and sisters, and then come and ask mercy from God.”

To hear more from Frank Pavone, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

