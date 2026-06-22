WATCH: Greek man dressed as cleric lies down on street to block ‘Pride’ parade

Two men dressed in clerical robes called upon 'Pride' parade onlookers in Thessaloniki, Greece, to 'repent' before they were detained by police.

(LifeSiteNews) — A man wearing clerical robes blocked an LGBT “Pride” parade in Greece on Saturday by lying down on the street, with a cross in his hand and an icon of the Blessed Virgin Mary on his chest.

Two men in cassocks began to shout “Repent!” at a Pride parade in Thessaloniki, according to the Union of Orthodox Journalists, before one laid down in front of a parade float.

Video footage shows a parade attendee place a rainbow-colored garland above the head of the man lying down before his companion, also wearing black clerical robes as well as a backpack, kicks it away.

A monk interrupted the “Pride” parade in Thessaloniki by lying down in the middle of the road, in front of a truck. pic.twitter.com/Klp02NyRSx — Orthodox Christian (@orthodox_33ad) June 20, 2026

Police can be seen thereafter pulling up and taking away the cassocked man, who did not resist. They reportedly escorted him and his companion to a police station. Greek authorities said in a statement that the men are not clerics and are not associated with the Orthodox Church of Greece. It is unclear whether they are associated with a religious group in another manner.

One of the protesters faced an outstanding conviction for drug offenses and property damage, according to Greek City Times, and was arrested on that basis.

The city’s Orthodox hierarchy repeatedly condemned Pride events in previous years, and conservative clergy and activists have staged counter-protests at earlier parades.

On June 13, 2026, a mass protest was held calling for the repeal of Greece’s law on same-sex “marriage” and a ban on LGBT propaganda in schools.

At its conclusion, the demonstrators unanimously adopted a resolution demanding the immediate repeal of the law on “marriage” for homosexual “couples” and a ban on Pride parades in Thessaloniki.

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