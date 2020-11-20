WATCH: Home of German COVID-19 critic raided while he was live streaming

GERMANY, November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Police in Germany on Wednesday raided the home of a COVID-19 lockdown critic while the man was live streaming on his YouTube channel.

Roughly 40 minutes into the video, Dr. Andreas Noack tells his interview partner that police are at his home, which can be heard banging on the door. He then asks a person who was in the room with him to open the door.

“I don’t know what’s going on here,” Noack says, before police storm into the room where he was recording the live stream. One policeman, armed with an assault rifle, shouts for everybody to get down on the floor, and that he wants to see their hands. Noack and another person immediately comply.

A member of the police asks those in attendance for their names and Noack can be heard providing the information, although he’s no longer on camera. The group are also asked about any weapons.

Noack describes himself as a “non-conformist” on his organization’s website, focusing on educating people about nutrients and vitamins, as well as esoteric ideas.

Germany’s largest newspaper, Bild, reported that local police have confirmed the raid. “The investigators did not even target the live stream operator Andreas N.,” the article pointed out.

“The solicitor general’s office in Berlin had ordered the mission. A spokesman for the investigating authorities only said that the mission was ‘probably’ in connection with a violation of the narcotics law.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Bild speculated that since Noack’s organization is based in his home, “he has many visitors. It is possible that someone has hidden drugs in N.’s house.”

It is yet unclear whether Noack or anyone else present in his home is in custody. Similarly, the solicitor general’s office did not provide any details on whether anything violating the narcotics law was found during the raid.