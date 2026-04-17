WATCH: Homosexual ‘dads’ mock their surrogate-born baby for crying ‘mama’

‘This baby was designed to never have a mother so that two men could satisfy their selfish desires,’ the children’s rights activist known as ‘Billboard Chris’ stated.

(LifeSiteNews) — A homosexual male couple have triggered outrage across the internet after posting a video of themselves mocking their surrogate-born baby for crying “mama.”

Country music singer and songwriter Shane McAnally posted the video of his “husband” Michael Baum lying on a couch, playfully bouncing the baby on his stomach as he asks, “Who do you want, Dada or Pop?”

When the baby says “Mama,” Baum says, “Nope! There is no mama,” causing the baby to pout and cry.

Both men then laugh.

Two gay men in Nashville are sparking nationwide outrage after recording a video of themselves mocking the baby they had via surrogacy as it cries for its mother for content. Man: “Who do you want, Dada or Pop?” Baby: “Mama” Man: “No, there is no mama.” Baby: cries pic.twitter.com/ym3ujfdS0Q — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 16, 2026

In another social media post, the mocking men posted a photo of their baby boy with the caption, “6 week old homophobic baby.”

JUST IN: The internet is fuming after two gay men film themselves laughing at their surrogate newborn while he cries for his mother. They’ve also posted videos on their Instagram calling their 6-week-old son “homophobic” to their audience of 140k people. Most of the comments… pic.twitter.com/3hYLXR6YWI — Jack (@jackunheard) April 16, 2026

The Daily Wire podcaster Michael Knowles reacted as many have, declaring on X: “The most horrifying video I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“This video is going to keep me up at night,” said Joel Berry, former managing editor of The Babylon Bee. “Congress, ban this abuse NOW,” demanded Berry.

“Who films their child crying and uploads it to the internet? And who subjects a child to their pathetic vanity like this?” wondered Surrogacy Concern, an organization that seeks to end the evils of surrogacy. “Babies need their birth mothers.”

“These men laugh as the baby cries and says ‘ma ma ma.’ They think it’s funny because ‘there is no mama,’” wrote children’s rights activist Chris Elston, better known as “Billboard Chris.”

“This baby was designed to never have a mother so that two men could satisfy their selfish desires,” wrote Elston. “It’s impossible for a normal person to watch this without instinctual disgust.”

These men laugh as the baby cries and says “ma ma ma.” They think it’s funny because “there is no mama.” This baby was designed to never have a mother so that two men could satisfy their selfish desires. It’s impossible for a normal person to watch this without instinctual… pic.twitter.com/uMVU3tPtdo — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) April 16, 2026

“Everyone involved is criminally liable in child emotional abuse: the egg donor, the surrogate, and the doctors,” asserted Catholic commentator Peachy Keenan.

“The gaslighting starts early,” noted Allie Beth Stuckey. “I see this kind of thing over and over again on social media. Two dads laughing at the fact that ‘somehow’ their baby keeps asking for mama even though they don’t have one, and they’re always told ‘no.’”

“Babies instinctively want and need their moms,” explained Stuckey. “It’s beyond cruel – more cruelty than we allow for animals – that we purposely take them away from their mothers as infants in order to satisfy the desires of adult men.”

The gaslighting starts early. I see this kind of thing over and over again on social media. Two dads laughing at the fact that “somehow” their baby keeps asking for mama even though they don’t have one, and they’re always told “no.” Babies instinctively want and need their… https://t.co/WPHdWRz5I1 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) April 16, 2026

Homosexuals McAnally and Baum are also raising 12-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

“I know things are changing all the time,” McAnally told People Magazine in October, referring to social conventions. “And of course, since ours is a nontraditional family anyway, we don’t feel like those rules apply.”

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