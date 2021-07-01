WATCH: Illinois father challenges critical race theory at local school board meeting

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

BLOOMINGTON, IL, July 1, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — An Illinois radio host and father of two has challenged critical race theory (CRT) at a local school board meeting in a recorded speech which has since “gone viral” online.

Ty Smith, otherwise known as the Modern Renaissance Man on YouTube, delivered a passionate, fast-paced speech at a Bloomington II District 87 School Board meeting on June 10, 2021, against the promotion of CRT in the curriculum because, he said, it “teaches kids how to hate each other.” Smith has since been interviewed by multiple Fox News hosts, as well as number of other media outlets.

Using his own life story to challenge the narrative promoted by CRT, Smith exclaimed passionately:

You’re going to tell the white kid that the black people are all oppressed? How is it that I have two medical degrees? … Two medical degrees, no mom, no dad in the house, worked my way through college, hustled my butt to get through college ...”

Smith said that it was a lie promoted by CRT “that black people can’t get ahead because of white folks.”

In contrast he referred to the famous Martin Luther King speech where he said that “he wanted his kids to grow up in a world where they are judged by the content of their character – not their skin.”

“CRT is a complete reversal. It is nonsense,” Smith said.

Smith explained that as a young boy in grade 3, he had “started to disassociate [himself] with [his] friends because they had it better than [he] had.” Smith was referring to the practice of allowing those with a lunch prepared at home to be at the front of the line, and those with a “lunch card” (because they had no lunch), like himself, to be at the back of the line.

“I started disliking them because they had something I didn’t have because they had it better than I had. I started getting mad at my home life – why can’t I get a cold lunch so I could be up there in [the front of] the line?”

Smith explained that his friends didn’t know why he was angry or acting different. He stated, “I was mad at them for something that was not even their fault. I [was] getting mad at them because I [had] a lunch card and they [got] to go in first in line.”

“My friends … weren’t looking down at me,” he continued. “They didn’t think they were better than me. I was the one who came up with those false perceptions of what my friends were, not them.”

Before concluding this speech, Smith warned the board that if CRT is implemented into the school system that “till the day that I die that I will be the person right there to debunk this stuff, tearing down this stuff.”

Illinois is not the only the state debating whether CRT should be taught in the schools. Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has banned the errant theory from being taught in Florida schools stating in a tweet on March 17, 2021, that “There’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.”