WATCH: Iowa delegate prays St. Michael Prayer at Republican National Convention

MILWAUKEE (LifeSiteNews) — A Republican delegate prayed the Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel onstage at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee.

Video posted to X shows B.J. James, an RNC delegate from Iowa, reciting the St. Michael Prayer on day four of the convention to cheers from the audience.

Attendees can be seen joining the prayer or nodding along as James prays. One man can be seen removing his hat.

“Raising our children is the single most important job we have,” James said in a speech before the prayer.

She noted that her family finishes their prayers each night with the Prayer to St. Michael.

The Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel was composed by Pope Leo XIII in 1884 after he saw a vision of Satan attacking the Catholic Church. It was mandated after every Low Mass from 1886 until the liturgical upheaval of the 1960s, though subsequent popes, including Pope St. John Paul II, have recommended it.

The full text of the Prayer to St. Michael the Archangel in English and in Latin is as follows:

St. Michael the Archangel,

defend us in battle.

Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,

and do thou,

O Prince of the heavenly hosts,

by the power of God,

thrust into hell Satan,

and all the evil spirits,

who prowl about the world

seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.

Sancte Michael Archangele,

defende nos in proelio;

contra nequitiam et insidias diaboli esto praesidium.

Imperet illi Deus, supplices deprecamur:

tuque, Princeps militiae Caelestis,

satanam aliosque spiritus malignos,

qui ad perditionem animarum pervagantur in mundo,

divina virtute in infernum detrude. Amen.

