WATCH: Iowa Dem asks to withdraw vote for Buttigieg after learning he’s in gay ‘marriage’

CRESCO, Iowa, February 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― An Iowa caucusgoer demanded back her voting card after discovering that she had just endorsed a man in a same-sex partnership.

The unnamed woman was recorded by filmmaker Annabel Park responding in dismay to the revelation that Pete Buttigieg, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, is “married” to a man.

“Are you saying that he has the same-sex partner?” the voter demanded of Buttigieg’s caucus precinct captain Nikki van den Heever.

“Pete? Yes,” Van den Heever replied.

“Are you kidding? Then I don’t want anybody like that in the White House.”

The voter then asked if she could have her card back.

“I don’t know,” said Van den Heever. “You signed it. We could go ask.”

#PeteButtigieg precinct captain in rural Iowa responds to a caucus-goer flipping out upon learning that he has a same-sex partner. It’s a masterclass in patience, persistence, and love. Bravo @nikkiheever #IowaCaucuses #cresco #howardcountyiowa pic.twitter.com/PhX7vRFh8X — Annabel Park (@annabelpark) February 4, 2020

The precinct captain then tried to convince the Christian voter that she should not withdraw her vote from Buttigieg because he is an active homosexual.

“I would like you just to think deep inside and think, like, ‘Should it matter if it’s a woman or a man or if they’re heterosexual or homosexual if you believe in what they say?’” Van den Heever said.

“That’s my question to you.”

The voter was unconvinced.

“It all just went down the toilet is where it all just went,” she replied.

Van den Heever, who identified herself as a Christian, tried to convince the voter that voting for a same-sex “married’ man was consistent with the Christian faith. The voter, however, was unconvinced.

“You must not believe it then if you believe it’s okay for somebody to be married to a same-sex person,” the voter said.

Subsequent footage showed that the voter did get her card back and said she might support Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The video, posted yesterday by Annabel Park on Twitter, has been retweeted over 4,000 times and viewed 2.9 million times. Park praised Van der Heever for her interaction with the voter, saying that it was a “masterclass in patience, persistence, and love.” She characterized the straight-talking voter as “flipping out.”

READ: Iowa’s Democratic caucus in chaos, ridiculed as results delayed indefinitely

Social media reactions ranged from demands that the voter be named and shamed to puzzlement regarding why a Bible-reading woman was a member of the Democratic Party at all. There was also amusement that the voter had not known that Buttigieg is in a same-sex “marriage” with high school teacher Chasten Buttigieg, né Glezman.

Pete Buttigieg was baptized in a Catholic Church and raised as a Catholic, but in adult life became a member of the Anglican Communion. He contracted a legal partnership with junior high school teacher Chasten Glezman in a “wedding” ceremony at South Bend’s Episcopalian Cathedral of St. James in 2018. First elected Mayor of South Bend, Indiana – home of the University of Notre Dame – in November 2011, Buttigieg announced his same-sex attractions in 2015. He was subsequently re-elected.

As of this morning, 71 percent of precincts in Iowa had reported their caucus results. Buttigieg had just edged over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont as the Iowa Democrats’ choice of presidential candidate, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.