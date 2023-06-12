WATCH: Jack Maxey explains explosive new Biden corruption details on The John-Henry Westen Show

'At the heart of the Hunter Biden laptop is the corruption of not just the president and his debauched family, but the corruption of dozens and dozens and dozens of officials inside our national security apparatus,' Jack Maxey said.

(LifeSiteNews) – The “absolute mayhem” unleashed by the U.S. Justice Department’s indictment of former President Donald Trump is distracting the public from far more real signs of corruption from the current occupant of the White House, President Joe Biden, and his family, according to watchdogs who spoke this week to The John-Henry Westen Show.

On Monday, LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen spoke with former co-host of Steve Bannon’s War Room Jack Maxey and legal expert Liz Yore to discuss the latest developments in the case.

Yore began by noting that news of Trump’s indictment on charges of improperly retaining and mishandling classified documents coincided with the U.S. House Oversight Committee reviewing an FBI FD-1023 form alleging that Biden accepted a $5 million bribe from an executive of Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian natural gas firm on whose board his son Hunter sat, as well as Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) to the U.S. Treasury Department about “monies of high level people in the United States” going overseas.

“The document talks about dozens and dozens of shell companies where money, bribes given to the Biden family, up to $10 million from Ukraine shared between Hunter and his father,” Yore said. “The corrupt king, along with his family dynasty and the scheming, what I would call the elite courtiers who have protected and lied and covered up for the king’s crimes. And this has been going on for decades. And like the Catholic Church abuse scandal at the heart of the treachery, we are left with this nagging question, which is betrayal. Which is worse, the massive cover-up by the political hierarchy or the vile and treasonous crimes themselves? You know, this theme is as old as mankind. The corrupt and hapless heir, the reckless and troubled Hunter Biden, whose debauchery and his greed really is exposing and ultimately topples his father’s legacy.”

Maxey, who helped first bring to light the contents of a laptop Hunter had abandoned in a Delaware computer repair shop before the 2020 election, elaborated on the Treasury SARS, of which he said he believed there were more than 150 pertaining to Hunter. “If you were a normal American businessman, and you had just maybe three of these, you would be getting knocks on your door,” he explained. “These are very serious. This is the bank itself defining what they believe is criminal activity.”

“Now, you have to remember, Hunter had a private client account at a bank in Fayetteville, Arkansas,” he said, positing it was “because Arkansas is the center of money laundering, has been since [former President] Bill Clinton was running the place as Governor.”

“But at the heart of the Hunter Biden laptop is the corruption of not just the president and his debauched family, but the corruption of dozens and dozens and dozens of officials inside our national security apparatus who were aware of all of this behavior and did nothing to stop it,” he went on, such as senior CIA case officer Joseph Cofer Black (one of 51 intelligence officials who falsely declared the laptop to be “Russian disinformation”), who also joined Burisma’s board.

“Now we know they’re seeing more and more receipts” about the laptop’s contents, Yore chimed in. “Interestingly, Congressman Nancy Mace, who looked at the suspicious activity reports at the Department of Treasury,” learned that “the largest file was marked human trafficking,” raising even more troubling implications.

“There are a dozen conversations like that where Hunter’s communicating with trafficked women,” Maxey replied. “And it’s not just trafficked women. It’s also crack cocaine and drug dealers. I mean, just in the text messages, there are two dozen telephone numbers of drug dealers on the East Coast and the West Coast in one situation. Hunter is buying 15 grams of crack cocaine at a time that he is selling onward. He brags about doing 30 grams of crack cocaine one weekend in a hotel in Connecticut. At one point, the police arrive, but someone waves them off. That’s what I found very interesting and makes me wonder if the feds were following Hunter and protecting him in his debauchery.”

John-Henry Westen asked his guests to discuss the information that establishes a “direct connection to Joe, because a lot of this talk comes around Hunter and I think Hunter’s photos plastered all over the place give evidence of his debauchery,” with the president claiming throughout to have had no knowledge of his son’s crimes.

“You had union officials all the way back in 2011 in correspondence with Hunter, calling Joe the big guy,” Maxey answered. “And just do the math. The guy made $180,000 a year, and yet he’s got five houses. Everybody in the family flies first class. They’ve all got brand new, you know, $100,000 cars. He’s either the greatest investment genius in the history of planet Earth or you’re just corrupt.”

Maxey also cited the other examples, such as Kathy Chung, whom Hunter apparently hired to work as his father’s assistant while he was vice president under former President Barack Obama; Hunter had told former FBI Director Louis Freeh “in no uncertain terms that the only way…to get to my dad is through Kathy Chung”; and “the Biden family profit[ing] directly from the creation of Meta Biota, the privatized company that then became the prime contractor” for laboratories in Ukraine “created by a partnership between the Department of Defense and theoretically under cover of the Department of Agriculture.”

Maxey also detailed Biden’s infamous boast as vice president to have facilitated the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who had been investigating Burisma (which Biden’s defenders claimed was about Shokin not prosecuting enough corruption) by threatening to withhold a billion-dollar loan from the U.S. to Ukraine.

“That billion dollars was, in theory, for in part, the prosecution of [Mykola] Zlochevsky, the oligarch who runs Burisma, who just, you know, months later had Hunter…now on the payroll,” he said. “So, you know. You’ve got the attorney general’s head of prosecuting the chair of a Fortune 500 company. VP removes the Attorney General. New attorney general comes in, the prosecution gets dropped, and the VP’s son gets a $80,000 a month job with that same Fortune 500 company.”

“If you continue listening to that video” beyond the segment with the boast that drew the most attention, he added, “that’s also the same place where Joe boasts about having he being the only Western leader who has spent more private time with Chairman Xi [Jiping, ruler of China] than any other Western leader. ‘We’ve had 25 hours of private dinners together, just one on one me, him and a translator.’ And I can guarantee the American people, that wasn’t a translator from the State Department if there was only one. And yet we know nothing about these meetings.”

Maxey called on members of and candidates for Congress to advocate eliminating the budgets of the agencies involved in covering for these scandals and expressed hope that the lawmakers who have reviewed the latest documents “run their mouths” about their consequences and muster courage to stand for the truth.

“We expect the men and women that we send to be in leadership positions to be fearless,” he said. “I want these people to just be filled with bravery. If they gotta go to bed at night reading the exploits of their forefathers, then do it. But courage is all that is necessary here for the honorable amongst us, who, as the good Archbishop [Carlo] Viganò tells us the children of light far outnumber the children of darkness. We must stand up and let our light be seen and let our voices be heard. Because if we don’t, then all is lost. I am very much reminded of having seen great countries collapse in the last century because of a lack of character on a fundamental level. You saw this certainly in the case of the Germans. You’ve seen it in some regards in the case of Western Europe today, and we’re seeing it in our country for certain.”

