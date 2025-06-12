WATCH: John-Henry Westen discusses the Latin Mass, hope under Pope Leo XIV

LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen recently joined The Dr. Maria Show on LindellTV to discuss first impressions of Pope Leo XIV, restrictions on the Latin Mass, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen recently joined Dr. Maria Ryan’s The Dr. Maria Show on LindellTV to discuss first impressions of Pope Leo XIV, Pope Francis’ alienation of conservative Catholics, why the previous pontiff and older prelates have pushed for restrictions on the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), and more.

Dr. Maria opened the segment by asking Westen about his first impressions of the new pontiff, noting that many Catholics are concerned he will be a “carbon copy” of Pope Francis, who regularly contradicted the faith.

Pope Leo XIV isn’t a ‘carbon copy’ of Pope Francis

Westen noted how LifeSite had received a tip before the conclave about then-Cardinal Prevost being one of the top contenders to be elected pope, and then underscored how a deep dive into his background seemed to indicate he might indeed be a “Francis 2.0.” However, after being elected as the 267th pontiff, Pope Leo XIV has given hints that his pontificate will be different.

“When he came out on the balcony, (there were) a number of things you noticed right off the bat that sort of told you this (pontificate) is going to be something different. Unlike Francis, he wore the traditional dress of popes when they come out … the mozzetta,” he said. “He prayed in Latin, giving the traditional blessing, and so that didn’t quite fit with the image you would have had of him from the past.”

“One of the guys I know very well, Father Chris Alar, called out that we’re going to see from him, sort of both sides, both progressive and conservative,” he added. “And I think that probably is a good way to describe where we’re at today.”

WATCH NEXT: Priest discusses whether Pope Leo XIV will be a traditional or progressive pontiff

Why older prelates want to suppress the Latin Mass

A bit later in the interview, Dr. Maria asked Westen about why Pope Francis and other prelates have been so opposed to the celebration of the Latin Mass.

Westen emphasized that older liberal prelates who helped create the new Mass in the 1960s and ’70s are trying to protect their legacy as younger Catholics are gravitating toward the ancient Roman rite.

READ: Wall Street Journal highlights Gen Z’s interest in the Latin Mass, reverence

“(These prelates) were part of the decision to go in another direction from the ancient Mass which been around remember for 1500 years, and so this is an ancient thing from our forefathers and … especially in that, late 1960s -1970 period it was like, ‘We’ve got a new way, we’re going to do this,'” he said. “Now, as they see young people rejecting their innovations and going back to that (Mass) which lasted for 1500 years, the Mass of their forefathers, I think a lot of these octogenarians feel kind of like ‘What, they’re going away from what we did? No way!'”

“It’s like clinging to your last grasp, (thinking) ‘I don’t want (my legacy) to go,'” he added. “That’s really what it is because young people are flocking to (the Latin Mass).”

Watch the full Dr. Maria Show segment to hear more from John-Henry Westen.

Share











