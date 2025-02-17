WATCH: John-Henry Westen discusses Viganò claims about Benedict resignation with Steve Bannon, Liz Yore

LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen joined Steve Bannon’s 'War Room' along Liz Yore to discuss Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s call for Trump’s CIA to investigate an alleged 'Deep State' plot to replace Pope Benedict XVI with Francis.

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen joined Steve Bannon’s War Room along with human trafficking victim advocate Liz Yore to discuss Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s call for Trump’s CIA to investigate an alleged “Deep State” plot to replace Pope Benedict XVI with Francis, the Deep State’s influence on the Church, how the Church has profited from illegal immigration, and more.

A coup to overthrow Benedict XVI?

Yore opened the segment by suggesting that notorious former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and other world leaders were deeply involved in various color revolutions, including the alleged forced resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and subsequent infiltrated election of Pope Francis because Benedict was a stumbling block to their globalist agenda.

“He was against migration in Europe, he was against climate change, he was against the China deal, he was against the mass UN sustainable development goals, the entire New World Order (NWO) agenda was being stopped by Ratzinger. Francis knew that Obama [and] Biden knew that. Biden and McCarrick are as thick as thieves,” Yore told Bannon. “I believe that the receipts are in the National Archives and Records Administration. I believe we have to get to the bottom of it!”

Viganò’s credibility

Turning to Viganò, Bannon asked Westen about the significance of Viganò’s claims about Benedict’s resignation being forced. Westen said they’re a huge deal, emphasizing that Viganò would have inside information from his role in the Vatican.

“Viganò is the one to know remember before he came to the U.S. as the representative of the Vatican in the United States, he was in charge of overseeing internal operations at the Vatican itself. He was particularly noted there for his rooting out of financial corruption, which got him in trouble, which got him moved,” Westen said.

‘Coincidences’ leading up to Benedict’s resignation

Diving into the specific allegations, Westen underscored the bizarre events preceding Pope Benedict’s resignation.

“Right before Benedict retired, the Swiss banking system shut down. Right after he resigned, ‘Oh, it started working again,’” he said. “We also knew that the Podesta emails happened in 2012 right before [Benedict’s resignation].”

Implications for Francis’ papacy

Westen further highlighted that if it is proven that Pope Benedict was coerced into resigning, that would also invalidate the disastrous Francis pontificate.

“If it could be shown that Benedict was forced to resign under pressure, that would invalidate his resignation and therefore invalidate the Francis papacy. So this whole joke of a papacy, which has so destroyed the Catholic Church in a way that was so unfathomable before, would just be a blip,” he said.

“Otherwise, there’s almost no way to understand this papacy in light of Catholic teaching.”

Watch the full War Room segment to hear more from John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Steve Bannon.

