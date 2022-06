Pelosi sacrilegiously received our Lord despite her bishop, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, forbidding her from Communion until she repents of her pro-abortion advocacy.

(LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews’ John-Henry Westen, Michael Matt, editor-in-chief of The Remnant Newspaper, and LifeSiteNews journalist Kennedy Hall go live at 12:00pm EST to react to Nancy Pelosi’s reception of Holy Communion during a Mass presided over by Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Basilica.

