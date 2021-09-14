WATCH: Lawyer who sued NY state over vaccine mandate speaks out

One day after the lawsuit was filed, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York.

(LifeSiteNews) — Attorney Christopher Ferrara talked to LifeSite’s Jim Hale about his latest lawsuit, representing 17 doctors and nurses against the state of New York over COVID-19 vaccination mandates while disallowing religious exemptions.

By order of federal Judge David Hurd, the state has until September 22, 2021, to respond. If the governor’s legal team opposes a conversion of the temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction, the defense attorneys will need to show cause during an in-person oral argument on September 28.

“Never in the history of New York state, never in the history of the world, has a government sought to forcibly impose mass vaccination on an entire class of people under threat of immediate personal and professional destruction,” Ferrara said when filing the original lawsuit Monday. “This is just another example of how Covid regimes are completely out of control. The federal judiciary has a duty under the Constitution to put a straight jacket on this institutional insanity.”

