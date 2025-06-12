WATCH: Leftist assaults conservative journalist at anti-Trump, pro-illegal immigration rally

A left-wing activist could face criminal charges after assaulting conservative journalist Jeff Hunt during a rally in support of illegal immigration and against Donald Trump.

(LifeSiteNews) — A left-wing activist attacked a conservative journalist covering a pro-illegal immigration and anti-Donald Trump rally on Wednesday in Denver.

Radio host Jeff Hunt attended the rally against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Wednesday in Denver. He was clearly identified as a member of the media, wearing a 710 KNUS News/Talk hat and shirt. He told LifeSiteNews via text message on Thursday the police report has been submitted with the Denver Police Department and that he is “waiting” for the investigation.

Hunt is a host for the radio station and the former executive director of the Centennial Institute, a conservative think tank.

Video shows a ponytailed activist attacking Hunt and then walking away. Hunt then confronts the individual and tells him he will be reporting him to the police.

“I’m going to call the police,” Hunt tells the activist. “Oh, OK,” the activist responds.

A fellow left-wing activist then interrupts and tells him “you’re going to ruin the image, don’t talk to him” and moves him away while blocking Hunt from recording.

Raw footage. I was kicked hard in the back at the anti-ICE rally in Denver. I have never met or interviewed this individual. Please help me identify him as I am seeking assault charges. pic.twitter.com/piTT0EdlCF — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) June 11, 2025

Hunt posted another video today where he provides more details.

“I want to thank everyone for helping me identify who we think this guy is,” Hunt said. While he is used to aggressive protests, this was “a deliberate attack. This was a sucker kick,” the radio host said.

For his “future safety” and “other journalists, reported, media folks,” however, he said there needs to be “the freedom” to cover the protests.

“I’m going to kick off this process,” he said, to protect press freedom.

“I wish this was something I didn’t have to do,” he said. “But we cannot allow those types of attacks to take place in the city I love,” referring to Denver. “I’m not going to let people like the perpetrator … continue to win in this city.”

UPDATE: Report submitted to Denver Police Department on assault that took place at anti-ICE rally. If you have any information, or videos related to the attack, please let me know. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/QgUuPj7BXs — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) June 12, 2025

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press did not respond to an email Thursday morning asking for comment on potential charges for individuals who attack journalists. LifeSiteNews also left a voicemail Thursday afternoon and sent a follow-up email.

Left-wing activists have resorted to violence in the past week as part of protests against Donald Trump and his enforcement of immigration law. Left-wing activists, for example, have set fires and committed vandalism and looted stores ostensibly to protest immigration officials who are enforcing federal law.

