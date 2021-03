INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, March 10, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – This Friday and Saturday, March 12 and 13, LifeSite will be at the Bringing America Back to Life Convention. The mission of the annual convention is to mobilize grassroots Christians at the local, state, and national level to advance a culture of life.

This year’s conference will be held in-person in Independence, Ohio, just south of Cleveland at the Embassy Suites Hotel. LifeSite is pleased to announce that we will have a booth and reporters at the event bringing you live interviews. Be on the lookout for more information in the coming days on how to tune in. If you would like to view the entire program schedule, visit the convention's site by clicking here.