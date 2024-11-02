Watch LifeSite’s live election coverage on your smart TV with your family

Join LifeSite for live coverage of the US presidential election next Tuesday on our LSNTV app available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as popular TV streaming platforms such as Roku, Fire, Samsung Smart TV and more.

(LifeSiteNews) – On Tuesday, November 5, you’ll be voting twice: once for the candidates and once for the media team that discusses the incoming results. Why watch the same old mainstream talking heads when you can follow the action with LifeSiteNews?

On Tuesday night, LifeSite will be offering live coverage of the election results, all from a pro-life, pro-family, pro-faith, and pro-freedom perspective. We will start at 7:00 pm and end at 11:00 pm Eastern Time. You can view live through our LSNTV app available for download on both the Apple Store and Google Play, as well as on popular TV streaming platforms such as Roku, Fire, Apple TV, Android TV, LG Smart TV and Samsung Smart TV.

Our Editor-in-Chief John-Henry Westen and U.S. news reporter Stephen Kokx will be joined by a cast of commentators throughout the evening.

Bishop Joseph Strickland, the author of Light and Leaven: The Challenge for the Laity in the Twenty-First Century will provide spiritual leadership in discussing the issues that mean the most to our readers: life issues, faith, family values and freedom.

Deacon Keith Fournier is a constitutional lawyer, public policy activist, moral theologian, and a member of the Catholic clergy. He served as the first Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice, a public interest law firm, in the 1990s and has been active at the intersection of faith and culture as a pro-life activist and defender of religious liberty for decades.

Jason Jones, a pro-life film producer and the founder and president of The Vulnerable People Project, will be able to give insight into policies that endanger the poorest and weakest, both home and abroad or exacerbate the sufferings of Americans suddenly caught in arson attacks, as in his Hawaii, or natural disasters.

Jesse Romero, a retired deputy sheriff, Catholic apologist and evangelist, is the author of several books, including “A Catholic Vote for Trump: The Only Choice in 2020 for Republicans, Democrats, and Independents Alike.” A first generation Mexican American, Romero will bring insight into issues of particular interest to Hispanic voters to the LifeSiteNews presidential election coverage.

Liz Yore, an attorney and founder of Yore Children, is an expert on human trafficking and child abuse, evils that go hand in hand with the USA’s porous southern border. Thus, Yore will be able to inform viewers on what this election means for children and for the illegal migration crisis.

Xavier Reyes-Ayral is a Catholic author whose expertise in Marian apparitions enables him to bring a mystical lens to such geopolitical events as the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Fans of The John-Henry Western Show, in particular, will want to hear how Christian prophecies provide clues for what is next for America and the world.

Drew Mason of St. Joseph Partners, a bullion company, will bring his investing acumen to a discussion of the U.S. economy.

John-Henry Westen needs no introduction, but we’ll just point out that he has been a trusted source of pro-life, pro-family news since LifeSiteNews began 27 years ago. With co-founder Steve Jalsevac, Editor-in-Chief John-Henry has turned a pro-life message board into a global media phenomenon with offices in Virginia and journalists around the world. In the pursuit of truth, John-Henry and his team ask the questions the mainstream media are too afraid to ask and follow the evidence down the darkest of alleys to expose the most unwelcome revelations.

Stephen Kokx has been a journalist for LifeSiteNews for 7 years and has interviewed several prominent public figures including Nigel Farage, Charlie Kirk, Kayleigh McEnany, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, among others. A former political science instructor at two West Michigan community colleges, Stephen was a Field Director for Catholic Vote’s 2020 ‘Get Out the Vote’ initiative. He has also covered the Rome March for Life, CPAC 2021 in Orlando, and three Trump rallies, including the president’s final campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Nov 2, 2020. Stephen is the author of two books, Navigating the Crisis in the Church: Essays in Defense of Traditional Catholicism and St. Alphonsus for the 21st Century: A Handbook for Holiness, both of which have been endorsed by Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò

This presidential election night, why not vote for LifeSiteNews over the MSM, and spend what will certainly be a most exciting evening here with us?

