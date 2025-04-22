WATCH: LifeSite’s Michael Haynes discusses Pope Francis’ legacy on Fox affiliate

(LifeSiteNews) — LifeSite senior Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes joined Fox affiliate LiveNow for two interviews about Pope Francis’ death, legacy, health struggles, and more.

In one interview, LiveNow host Christy Matino first asked Haynes about the sentiment on the ground in Rome following the pope’s passing. Haynes emphasized that while it’s shocking to wake up to the news that the Holy Father has died, the news wasn’t very surprising given his recent health struggles.

News of pope’s death ‘shocking but not surprising’

“We’ve seen him go through that intense period of hospitalization where he nearly lost his life twice already,” he said. “But then we saw him return to the Vatican, and he seemed very keen to continue trying to pursue as normal a daily routine as possible, making quite a few unprompted appearances in the Vatican and St. Peter’s Square, really trying to continue with as normal a life as possible whilst still battling his health conditions.”

Haynes added that while the city is mourning, it is also quickly preparing for both the pope’s funeral and the conclave of cardinals.

“We’ve seen the decorations for Easter Sunday Mass … hastily stripped away from the outside of the Vatican as the machine really gets itself moving for the pre-conclave meetings, for the papal funeral, and then finally, of course, for the conclave itself,” he said.

A legacy of ‘confusion’ and ‘division’

Later in the interview, Matino asked Haynes about the pope’s legacy and why his papacy has been seen as one that brought dramatic change to the Church.

Haynes stressed that ultimately Francis’ legacy is one of division and confusion.

“There’s been concerns raised by those within the Church that a number of his statements or declarations have really increased confusion surrounding the practice of the Church’s teachings on faith and morality,” he said.

“One particular instance would be the surprise declaration that he issued in the summer of 2021, when he promulgated some very wide-ranging restrictions on the Church’s traditional Latin Mass,” he added. “Which is something that has baffled many, and continues to do so, because the Latin Mass is something that really has been one of the most thriving areas for the Church.”

Determined not to follow Benedict’s example even as health deteriorated

In another interview with LiveNow’s Andy Mac, the host asked Haynes about the pontiff’s health struggles toward the end of his life and his decision not to resign. Haynes underscored that the Holy Father was determined to serve as pope for life even as his condition worsened.

“[Pope Francis] wasn’t going to follow the example of Benedict XVI. So his decision was always to remain in office, until he died,” he said.

“I think that was something we saw … on Easter Sunday. The fact that he decided to come out to deliver that Urbi et Orbi blessing, and then to make a tour of the square – quite a considerable length of time he was there without the use of his oxygen, although you could see that he appeared very physically frail. He had his mouth open a lot of the time, presumably, I imagine, to just aid in getting air.”

Watch or listen to the full interviews to hear more from Michael Haynes about Pope Francis’s legacy, health struggles, death, funeral arrangements, the upcoming conclave, and more.

LifeSiteNews readers are invited to pray for the repose of Francis’ soul, and for the cardinals now tasked with electing a new pope.

