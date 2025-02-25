WATCH LIVE: Congress holds hearing on Biden admin’s persecution of conservatives

At 2 pm today, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing about how the Biden-Harris administration weaponized the Department of Justice against American citizens through politically motivated prosecutions.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Thomas More Society) — At 2 p.m. EST on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Thomas More Society Executive Vice President and Head of Litigation Peter Breen will testify before a House Judiciary Subcommittee about the weaponization of the Department of Justice by the Biden-Harris administration. “Entering the Golden Age: Ending the Weaponization of the Justice Department” will examine how the Biden-Harris administration weaponized the Department of Justice against American citizens through politically motivated prosecutions. Additionally, the hearing will explore how the Trump-Vance administration can address these issues and promote the rule of law.

Breen will be available for comment following the hearing.

WITNESSES :

Chris Swecker, Former FBI Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigations Unit

Jonathan Fahey, Partner, Holtzman Vogel

Peter Breen, Executive Vice President and Head of Litigation, Thomas More Society

WHAT: House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight, “Entering the Golden Age: Ending the Weaponization of the Justice Department”

WHEN: Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 2 p.m. (Eastern)

WHERE: Capitol Complex, 2237 Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Ave SW, Washington, DC 20515

MAP: https://maps.app.goo.gl/3xanUdabHH95NrUeA

WATCH ONLINE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8pFW2ElbjcQ

About Thomas More Society

Thomas More Society is a national not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and freedom. Headquartered in Chicago and with offices across the country, Thomas More Society fosters support for these causes by providing high quality pro bono legal services from local trial courts all the way up to the United States Supreme Court. For more information, please visit thomasmoresociety.org.

Republished with permission from Thomas More Society.

