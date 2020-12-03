News

WATCH LIVE: Georgia hearings on election processes as crucial run-off elections loom

Two Georgia committees will hold hearings today on the state's election processes.
Thu Dec 3, 2020 - 11:50 am EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
December 3, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The Georgia Senate Committee on Government Oversight will hold a hearing to discuss election processes at 9:30 am EST. Later this afternoon at 1 pm EST, the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee will also hold a hearing to discuss the same thing.

Election integrity in Georgia is coming under national scrutiny as the January run-off elections will determine which party controls the Senate in the upcoming session.

Afternoon hearing:

Morning hearing:

