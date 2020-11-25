News

WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania GOP hearing on voter integrity

Pennsylvania Republican legislators are holding a hearing on election integrity in their state.
Wed Nov 25, 2020 - 11:28 am EST
By LifeSiteNews.com
PENNSYLVANIA, November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pennsylvania Republican legislators are holding a hearing on election integrity in their state today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. LifeSiteNews is livestreaming the hearing through The John-Henry Westen Show’s channel due to our regular channel being censored for a week.

“Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expected to attend the event which is not being conducted officially by the Pennsylvania legislature, but by a group of GOP lawmakers,” KHOU 11 reported. President Donald Trump himself is rumored to be planning on attending, but the White House has not confirmed this.

  2020 election, pennsylvania, president trump, voter fraud

