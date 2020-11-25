WATCH LIVE: Pennsylvania GOP hearing on voter integrity

PENNSYLVANIA, November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pennsylvania Republican legislators are holding a hearing on election integrity in their state today at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time. LifeSiteNews is livestreaming the hearing through The John-Henry Westen Show’s channel due to our regular channel being censored for a week.

“Rudy Giuliani is reportedly expected to attend the event which is not being conducted officially by the Pennsylvania legislature, but by a group of GOP lawmakers,” KHOU 11 reported. President Donald Trump himself is rumored to be planning on attending, but the White House has not confirmed this.