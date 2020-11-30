Watch LIVE: Trump lawyers, Arizona legislators hold hearing on election fraud

ARIZONA, November 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers and Republican legislators in Arizona are holding a hearing today “to review evidence of election fraud.” Watch it live above. The hearing begins at 11:00 a.m. EST.

�� URGENT: Election Integrity Hearing—Mon, Nov 30 at 9AM—at the Hyatt Regency. Calling all elected Arizona Republican leaders to attend in-person/virtually to review evidence of election fraud.



ATTN: @AZSenateGOP @AZHouseGOP @FannKfann @speakerbowers @dougducey#ArizonaHearing — Dr. Kelli Ward ���� (@kelliwardaz) November 29, 2020