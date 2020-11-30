News

Watch LIVE: Trump lawyers, Arizona legislators hold hearing on election fraud

Watch live as Arizona legislators 'review evidence of election fraud.'
Mon Nov 30, 2020 - 9:35 am EST
By LifeSiteNews staff
By LifeSiteNews staff

ARIZONA, November 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers and Republican legislators in Arizona are holding a hearing today “to review evidence of election fraud.” Watch it live above. The hearing begins at 11:00 a.m. EST.

