Watch live: White House holds press briefing as Trump takes on social media censorship

May 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – As the Trump administration promises an executive order to tackle social media companies’ increasing censorship of conservative voices, the White House is holding a press briefing today at 2:00pm. LifeSite is streaming it live on our YouTube channel and our Facebook page.

The video is embedded right here in this article (see below), or you can watch it at our YouTube channel here.

The president signaled strong action on the issue earlier this month, but it heated up this week after Twitter issued a “fact check” on one of his tweets.

LifeSite has been locked out of its Twitter account for months after a tweet about radical transgender activist Jonathon Yaniv, a biological man, in which we were accused of “misgendering” him. We were told we must delete the tweet in order to regain access.

