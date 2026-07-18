WATCH: Marco Rubio warns ‘Leftist terrorism is rooted in a Marxist vision of a world without God’

Leftist violence ‘has always been driven by a hatred, above all else, a hatred for civilization itself,' said Rubio.

(LifeSiteNews) — Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently told a delegation of western leaders that violent far-left political terrorism can no longer be ignored.

On Thursday, July 16, Rubio urged the representatives of 66 nations gathered in Washington, D.C. to make fighting against global terrorism a priority, calling leftist terrorism “a distinctive and unique evil.”

SECRETARY RUBIO: “This is a distinctive and unique evil. It has always been driven by a hatred, above all else, for civilization itself.” pic.twitter.com/3t75pzaSRE — Department of State (@StateDept) July 16, 2026

Leftist violence “has always been driven by a hatred, above all else, a hatred for civilization itself. It is a revolt of the worst against the best, a revolt of the weak and the cowardly against the strong and the good,” said Rubio.

“[The terrorists] can call themselves anti-capitalists, or anti-imperialists, or communists, or anarchists, or Marxists, but the fundamental character is always the same. It is a poisonous resentment, cloaked in the language of equality, justice, liberation — an overwhelming need to tear down what greater men of built, to wreck what is beautiful, what is right, on behalf of people who are only filled with ugliness and have nothing else to offer the world,” said Rubio. “Through violence and through terror, they once again seek to impose their ugliness on all of us.”

The Secretary of State noted that none of the leftist violence is driven by idealism.

“It is not utopian,” he said. “In fact, it is the opposite.”

“One of the criticisms you sometimes hear of communism is that ‘it sounds good in theory but it never works in practice.’ That’s actually not true. Communism does not sound good in theory,” Rubio declared. “The world it envisions for all of us is small, flat, gray, leveled of all exception, drained of all that is good and noble in the human soul.”

“The world it envisions is a world without courage, a world without creativity or ambition, a world without heroes or glory or great causes to strive towards. A world without miracles, without myths, without men who rise above the rest to do incredible and extraordinary things.”

“The world communism envisions is a world without God,” he said.

READ: Spanish Civil War began 90 years ago: thousands of Catholics were murdered by communists

“For these architects of revolutionary violence the towering achievement of our civilization for them is an unbearable humiliation, a reminder of what they cannot do and a reminder of what they cannot be,” Rubio continued.

“They attack pipelines. They attack railroads. They attack power grids and laboratories, the physical embodied symbols of power, and invention, and achievement. This is the nature of the terrorism we face today.”

Canadian author and psychiatrist Dr. Jordan B. Peterson commented on Secretary Rubio’s remarks.

“We think of this evil as Marxism. In reality, Marxism is nothing more or less than the current instantiation of a much more ancient evil: possession by the envious and hateful spirit that drove Cain to murder his brother Abel,” Peterson explained.

“The great book of Genesis thus portrays mankind as riven by an eternal fratricidal conflict,” said Peterson. “Those who reject genuine sacrifice become embittered by their subsequent failure (‘rejection by God’).”

“Instead of repenting and changing, they turn to revenge. And who do they target? Those who strive to do well and offer what is best,” he continued, echoing Rubio’s insights.

The State Department announced on Thursday that it is imposing new visa restrictions to bar far-left terrorists from entering the country: “Foreigners who finance, incite, or aid and abet Far-Left Terrorists are enemies of our civilization. They are not welcome in the United States.”

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